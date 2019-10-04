Hy-Vee Data Breach: 12 Things for Customers to Know

Hy-Vee data breach information is out following an update from the grocery store company.
Here’s what customers need to know about the Hy-Vee data breach.
- The retail company notes that various point-of-sales (POS) systems were compromised by the data breach.
- This includes those at some of its fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.
- That also includes various Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and Wahlburgers locations.
- The company notes that its fuel pumps were hit first by the data breach starting on Dec. 14, 2018.
- This part of the data breach lasted until July 29, 2019.
- When it comes to the other locations, they weren’t a part of the Hy-Vee data breach until Jan 15, 2019.
- The data breach for these also ended on July 29, 2019.
- Six locations may have been affected as early as Nov. 9, 2018 and lasting until Aug. 2, 2019.
- Hy-Vee notes that the malware behind the data breach was scanning track data for customers’ cards.
- This can include various information, such as name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.
- However, the malware wasn’t present on all POS systems and also didn’t scan all cards that passed through those that were infected.
- It also doesn’t appear that the data breach resulted in any other customer information being stolen.
You can follow this link to learn more about the Hy-Vee data breach, including how to check what locations were part of it.
