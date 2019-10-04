Welcome

Hy-Vee Data Breach: 12 Things for Customers to Know

Card information was stolen in the data breach

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 4, 2019, 3:25 pm EDT

Hy-Vee data breach information is out following an update from the grocery store company.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what customers need to know about the Hy-Vee data breach.

  • The retail company notes that various point-of-sales (POS) systems were compromised by the data breach.
  • This includes those at some of its fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.
  • That also includes various Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and Wahlburgers locations.
  • The company notes that its fuel pumps were hit first by the data breach starting on Dec. 14, 2018.
  • This part of the data breach lasted until July 29, 2019.
  • When it comes to the other locations, they weren’t a part of the Hy-Vee data breach until Jan 15, 2019.
  • The data breach for these also ended on July 29, 2019.
  • Six locations may have been affected as early as Nov. 9, 2018 and lasting until Aug. 2, 2019.
  • Hy-Vee notes that the malware behind the data breach was scanning track data for customers’ cards.
  • This can include various information, such as name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.
  • However, the malware wasn’t present on all POS systems and also didn’t scan all cards that passed through those that were infected.
  • It also doesn’t appear that the data breach resulted in any other customer information being stolen.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Hy-Vee data breach, including how to check what locations were part of it.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

