Hy-Vee Data Breach: 12 Things for Customers to Know

Hy-Vee data breach information is out following an update from the grocery store company.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what customers need to know about the Hy-Vee data breach.

The retail company notes that various point-of-sales (POS) systems were compromised by the data breach.

This includes those at some of its fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

That also includes various Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and Wahlburgers locations.

The company notes that its fuel pumps were hit first by the data breach starting on Dec. 14, 2018.

This part of the data breach lasted until July 29, 2019.

When it comes to the other locations, they weren’t a part of the Hy-Vee data breach until Jan 15, 2019.

The data breach for these also ended on July 29, 2019.

Six locations may have been affected as early as Nov. 9, 2018 and lasting until Aug. 2, 2019.

Hy-Vee notes that the malware behind the data breach was scanning track data for customers’ cards.

This can include various information, such as name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.

However, the malware wasn’t present on all POS systems and also didn’t scan all cards that passed through those that were infected.

It also doesn’t appear that the data breach resulted in any other customer information being stolen.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Hy-Vee data breach, including how to check what locations were part of it.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.