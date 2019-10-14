Yahoo Data Breach Settlement: How to Claim Your Compensation

Details about the Yahoo data breach settlement are in and that includes how to claim compensation for the hack.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what Yahoo users need to know about the settlement.

The settlement will have the company paying up to $358.80 to users that took out credit monitoring services following the lawsuit.

However, this value can decrease depending on how many people files claims in the Yahoo data breach settlement.

The website for the lawsuit claims that this could drop to below $100 due to this.

There’s also the ability to collect up to $25,000 for some users.

However, these users will have to provide documentation showing loss for this total amount.

That can include lost time, as well as other out-of-pocket losses.

When it comes to lost time, users can claim up to fifteen hours of time at an hourly rate of $25.00 per hour or unpaid time off work at the user’s hourly rate, whichever is greater.

Users without documentation can claim up to five hours of lost time at those same rates.

The total amount in the settlement fund is $117.50 million.

This settlement covers data breaches that occurred between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2016.

Users must be a resident of the U.S. or Israel to take make a claim.

Anyone looking to file a claim in the Yahoo data breach settlement has until July 20, 2020 to do so.

You can learn more about the Yahoo data breach settlement by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.