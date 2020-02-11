America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals Next 1,000% Winner—Totally Free of Charge

He’s found more 1,000% stock market winners (40 to date) than anyone else I know of in the investment world today…

He recommended another nearly 20 investments that have gained 500% or more…

And he recently beat 650 of the world’s richest and most famous investors (including people like Bill Ackman, David Tepper, Joel Greenblatt, Dan Loeb, and David Einhorn), in one of the world’s most famous investment contests…

His name is Eric Fry.

And while you might not recognize the name, you’ve probably seen his work, which has been featured in Time, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, The International Herald Tribune, Businessweek, USA Today, The Los Angeles Times, and Money, just to name a few.

And today, Eric Fry is going public with what he believes is his NEXT 1,000% stock market winner.

It’s a stock that just went public on a new market a few months ago—and is already one of the most profitable tech businesses in the world.

And today Eric Fry is doing something different…

He’s giving away the full details on what he believes could be his next 1,000% winner, totally free of charge. No credit card, email address, or subscription required.

This is a story every American should know about… but very few do.

Get the full story, including the name and ticker symbol of the stock that could be Eric Fry’s next 1,000% winner, totally free of charge, here

*All investing involves risk of loss.*