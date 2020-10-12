Forget the Election… Pick These Stocks for the Win in 2021

While most of Wall Street has their eye on the latest poll numbers…

The CEO of InvestorPlace is focusing his energy into what will happen AFTER the election…

A small pool of stocks he believes will outperform the market regardless of who wins…

And, that’s small capitalization stocks… primarily those firms valued at less than $2 billion.

As CNN recently reported:

“Small stocks may thrive in 2021 — no matter who wins the election”

Adding:

“Small caps often do well just after a presidential election in party because there’s a renewed focus on domestic issues.”

And, they are right…

As Citi strategist Scott Chroner recently revealed:

The average return for the Russell 2000 is an impressive 15% in the year after a presidential election…

A trend that has proven successful since 1980.

The challenge for investors is selecting the right small-cap stocks… as not all small firms do well.

The CEO of InvestorPlace hopes to solve that…

He has assembled a team “Dream Team” of Wall Street Experts to scour Wall Street’s smallest firms… looking for big returns… and sharing their insight with their readers…

Not on a monthly, or even a weekly basis…

But each and every market day.

He calls this ambitious project “The Daily 10X Report” — and it features the work of some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

True legends like Louis Navellier, Matt McCall, Eric Fry and Luke Lango…

Just to name a few…

And, considering small-cap stocks have outperformed large-cap stocks for nine of out the last 10 economic recessions…

This new project may be just the ticket for small investors looking for bigger gains.

The CEO admits that this new project has become one of the firm’s most popular research services… especially among ambitious investors.

At the time of this writing… the CEO of InvestorPlace is offering a $19 test-drive to this new service…

Giving reader a chance to take a peek behind the curtain… at a price anyone can afford.