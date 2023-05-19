Market Legend Urges: “Buy Like It’s 1908…”

Henry Ford rolled out the first Model T in 1908.
It had no windshield wiper, came only in black, and the gas tank was tucked under the front seat. And yet, it touched off a revolution that changed the face — and fortunes — of America.
Highways, garages, drive-in theaters, suburbs, long-distance shipping…
Had you been alive back then, the size and scope of the investment opportunities you could have anticipated would have been staggering.
According to Wall Street legend Eric Fry, you now face a similar opportunity, where investing, in a region exactly 515 miles due south of where Ford launched his empire.
Which opportunity?
By now, you’ve heard plenty about Tesla, lithium, and the inevitable growth of the EV industry. Whether you plan on making the jump to an EV yourself or not, it’s happening.
What you might not know is that one region of the U.S. — a 300-square-mile patch in the American heartland — is fast emerging as the new epicenter of EV wealth and development.
Already, there are at least 28 EV startups… attracting billions of dollars in new investment, both from rich individual investors and from over 220 of our top financial institutions.
This includes heavy hitters like Bain Capital, Morgan Stanley, and Berkshire Partners… as well as Blackstone, Blackrock, and Vanguard.
It also includes possible investments from cash-rich corporate giants like Amazon, American Airlines, Siemens, T-Mobile, Verizon, Ford, GM, and AT&T, just to name a few.
The opportunities for investors are staggering.
Which is why many of America’s richest “one-percenters” have already flocked there with their money, looking for ways to invest.
Eric took his film crew there to get the story — click this link to see what he found.
In this presentation, he names his #1 play within this massive megatrend. He also provides you with the ticker symbol. (In the past, he’s identified an incredible 41 stocks that have soared 1,000%, so you’ll want to have a pen and paper handy.)
*All investing includes risk of loss*