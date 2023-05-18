The Secret Income Blueprint of the 1%

It’s no secret that ordinary Americans are facing a dangerous combination of threats like we’ve never seen before.
Banks that looks stable one day are bankrupt the next… inflation is still making everything from gas to groceries more expensive… higher interest rates have put cars and homes out of reach for many… and the stock market seems to be going nowhere fast.
Earning real hold-in-your-hand cash has never been more important, which is why legendary investor Louis Navellier is breaking ranks with the wealthiest Americans to share one of their most powerful income strategies.
Navellier is well-known as perhaps the greatest growth investor of his generation.
He’s been called “One of the most important money managers of our time” for his mastery of quantitative, algorithmically-driven investing.
He’s created #1-ranked mutual funds and ETFs as rated by Morningstar and The Wall Street Journal and he once went 14 years without a single losing year.
Now, he’s turning his attention to solve the biggest problem of so many Americans: Not enough cash.
“The simple fact is, ordinary Americans need this strategy because it has the potential to produce far more income than they’d ever see from CDs, bonds or dividends,” Navellier says.
The key, according to Navellier, is turning ordinary stocks into massive income-generating machines without risky leverage or options.
“This is a secret tactic the ultra-wealthy use far more frequently than the average American, which explains why they can afford to avoid economic turmoil like we’re experiencing right now,” says Navellier.
Navellier believes this situation will only get worse in the months to come for those not in the economic elite…
Which is why he’s put together a short presentation on how anyone with even modest savings can put it to use.
Click Here to View His Presentation
About Louis Navellier’s Growth Investor
In Growth Investor, we focus on today’s best mid- to large-cap stocks from a variety of sectors. The Buy List contains specific Buy Below prices and is always sorted into 3 categories of portfolio risk — Conservative, Moderately Aggressive or Aggressive — so you can buy according to your personal risk tolerance. Louis Navellier has been involved in the investing world for over 30 years. Since founding their research firm 45 years ago, their elite group has been responsible for accurately forecasting many of the world’s most innovative technological trends and breakthroughs long before they achieved mainstream acceptance.
*All investing includes risk of loss*