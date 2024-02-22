A.I. Code Red: Is Your Financial Security At Risk?

In 1995, Microsoft’s then-CEO, Bill Gates, issued a private memo to his staff saying:
“The Internet is a tidal wave. It changes the rules.”
Today, a new technology is about to hit with a force even greater than a tidal wave.
And it won’t just change the rules… it will obliterate them.
That technology is artificial intelligence.
Elon Musk calls A.I.:
“The most disruptive force in history.”
And that could be an understatement.
Because according to Goldman Sachs, 300 million people are about to find themselves on the wrong side of a great flood of destruction unleashed by A.I.
And this isn’t happening in the far off future…
It’s already started.
That’s why Wall Street legend Eric Fry is delivering an urgent warning today…
An A.I. Code Red.
In his 30 years working as an entrepreneur, analyst, and hedge fund manager in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street…
Eric says he’s never issued a more important warning.
And that’s a powerful statement from “America’s Top Trader.”
After all, he already warned folks ahead of all four major market crashes of the last 23 years, including the dotcom crash… the housing crash… the 2020 crash…
Eric even warned folks ahead of the tech crash that decimated the popular Ark Innovation ETF in 2022.
But he’s issuing this urgent A.I. Code Red today because he says what’s about to happen iseven bigger than a market crash.
And it could be devastating for you personally.
Not just how it could affect your finances… but how it could impact your well being.
But there is hope.
We’re entering a new phase of the $15.7 trillion AI Revolution…
And it offers a shot at the kind of explosive gains early investors captured at the beginning of the internet era.
Those who prepare now could find themselves on the winning side of the growing wealth gap…
And Eric is ready to show you how to find the best opportunities in this rapidly shifting landscape.
About Fry’s Investment Report
With Fry’s Investment Report, Eric Fry’s goal is to track the world’s biggest macroeconomic and geopolitical events – and help investors make big gains from those emerging opportunities. Eric is a 30-year international finance expert, former hedge fund manager, and InvestorPlace’s resident expert on global investment trends. He founded his own investment management firm and served as a partner in several others. In 2016, he won the Portfolios With Purpose stock-picking contest – Wall Street’s most prestigious investment competition – making him America’s Top Trader.
