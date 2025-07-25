The Creative Trader Always Wins — Here’s Proof

Let me tell you a secret I wish more investors knew:
Options aren’t some mysterious, overcomplicated vehicle reserved exclusively for Brioni-clad Wall Street elites.
It’s completely understandable that even veteran investors start digging into the world of straddles, strangles, iron condors, calendar spreads and butterflies only to get overwhelmed and retreat back to the sleek and streamlined comfort of being long or short stock.
But what they’re missing is that options are just another way to trade that same opinion on those exact same stocks.
If you’ve ever bought a stock because you thought it was going higher, then you already understand the core idea behind every options trade.
You’re simply placing a bet on where an asset is going — and trying to grow your account along the way.
This is what I’ve been doing for nearly 30 years. And what I’ve helped tens of thousands of others do too.
Don’t Be an “Options Guy” — Be a “Results Guy”
I’ve traded just about everything — stocks, ETFs, futures, yield curve spreads, volatility products, you name it.
Now when people call me “the options guy,” I get it. It’s a huge part of my approach to the markets here at Masters in Trading…
But I’ve never seen myself that way.
I’ve always thought of myself as a “results guy”.
The way I see it — whether it’s stocks or options — the goal is the same:
We all have an account we’re trying to grow over time. Our job is to help you find the most efficient, strategic, and rewarding way to do that.
Sometimes that means buying the stock…
Sometimes that means using a simple option that costs less and gives you far more upside.
For instance, one of my students, Linda M., recently bought a trade on MP.
We’ve been watching the deep-sea mining space for months now. Long before the government stepped in, we’d opened a position in the little-known rare earth company on June 30.
When the Department of Defense dropped a $400 million preferred equity investment into MP Materials on July 9, the news sent shockwaves through the industry. And it handed out monster gains like they were penny candy…
The next morning the stock was on its way to a double from where we got in — great!
But Linda used a smarter approach and made 1,200%.
Both trades involved the exact same idea, on the exact same company, at the exact same moment…
But one trade had a dramatically better outcome.
And here’s the kicker: it wasn’t just Linda who profited from this huge trade.
Over the last two weeks, dozens of Advanced Notice members locked in gains of 534% and a whopping 700% on two legs of the same trade.
That 700% gain? It’s the most we’ve ever collected in the history of Advanced Notice on a single position.
I took a deep dive into our big win with MP Materials that you can watch right here.
And I used the opportunity to highlight the exact strategy we use to capture huge gains. It’s not about getting lucky.
It’s all based on real fundamentals: insider activity, policy shifts, and deep research shared with the community before the breakout. You can learn more about the system we use spot trades just like MP right here .
Options Aren’t Complicated — It’s the Way They’re Taught
There’s a myth out there that options are only for “advanced traders.” People seem to believe that they’re too risky, too complicated, or too confusing.
I’m here to tell you that’s a load of nonsense.
What’s risky is not understanding the full range of tools available to you.
Even a basic tool like a hammer can be dangerous if you don’t know how to use it… But if you want to build a house, it’s essential.
The same concept applies to options…
When used correctly, options can lower your risk, reduce the amount of capital needed, and amplify your upside than if you just bought a stock.
It’s not about complexity. It’s about knowing the right tool to use — and when.
I’ve Been Where You Are — I’m Here to Help
I worked hard to gain the tools and knowledge I bring you every day here at Masters in Trading. It’s taken me years to get to where I am today
And trust me – it wasn’t easy for me when I first started.
Before my days as a professional trader, it was pure frustration. No significant returns.
It wasn’t until I learned from the pros that I realized I was doing everything wrong.
Take earnings season. I used to treat the narratives of earnings calls as gospel. Getting caught up in revenue targets and all the other fundamentals most traders follow.
But once I started working as a partner at bond prop firm, I learned a huge lesson…
That’s not where the real action is.
I learned how to read real market flow – not the headlines, but the actual footprints that big money leaves behind – to unlock the biggest profit opportunities in the stock market.
The point of the story? I’ve been there before. On the ropes without a clue.
It was the wisdom of other traders – and my own curiosity and willingness to learn – that got me to where I am today.
I started my career on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 1997, and I’ve been trading professionally ever since.
I’ve worked with hedge funds, institutions, and high-net-worth investors and I loved it…
But my passion now is helping individual traders — people like you — level the playing field and get access to professional-level thinking in a simple, practical way that closes the knowledge gap that separates the pros from the Joes.
In my time since founding Masters in Trading, I’ve trained more than 100 professional traders and over 30,000 individual subscribers. And in my experience the single-biggest factor that successful traders have in common is curiosity.
They want to understand what’s really driving markets.
They want to be prepared when big moves happen.
And they want to stop guessing and start growing.
This week, I took the time to remind viewers of exactly how valuable that healthy curiosity can be.
And I dove deeper into just how far the right insights from the best minds can go in overhauling our approach to trading. You can see everything I covered right here.
From Confusion to Confidence
One of my favorite stories is from one of my community members who goes by Mycha.
He’d never traded options before joining my program, but he came in with an open mind and a boat load of curiosity.
Within three months, he was booking gains of 710% and even 2,850% on trades he never would’ve taken before.
Or Brian, a father who faced over $700,000 in unexpected medical bills. He committed $200,000 to my strategy and doubled it in under a year.
They didn’t do anything crazy.
They didn’t roll the dice.
They followed a structured, repeatable approach based on real market relationships.
That’s the only way I know how to teach.
Stop Thinking in Categories
You don’t need to be an “options trader” or a “stock trader.”
You just need to be an investor who wants to grow smarter.
When opportunity strikes — like the next big breakout in a stock you believe in — you deserve to know all your options (pun intended).
Let me help you see them clearly.
What’s Next? Join Me Live.
I go live every day that the markets are open at 11 a.m. ET.
No fluff. No talking heads. Just real market insight and real-time ideas from someone who’s been doing this for nearly 30 years.
If you’re ready to see the market through a better lens, you’re invited. Because I believe anyone can learn to trade better…
All it takes is the right guide — and a little curiosity.
And remember…
The creative trader always wins.
Jonathan Rose,
Founder, Masters in Trading
