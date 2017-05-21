Happy Retirement to InvestorPlace’s Sam Collins!

Sam Collins, our chief technical analyst, has been one of the pillars of InvestorPlace for many years. His trades and market examinations have made their way into the lives of hundreds of thousands of people — for many, as much of the daily routine as breakfast.
After many years of service, however, Sam is taking a well-deserved exit into retirement to enjoy time with friends and family.
We’ve set up this page as a token of our appreciation for Sam and his many years of service, but we’re far from the only ones who will miss Sam’s daily tidings. Below, we’ve set up a comment section where readers can express well wishes and thanks as Sam heads off into retirement.
Once again, Sam, thank you kindly for your decades of hard work and commitment to our readers.
—InvestorPlace
A Note from Sam
Since I am now going into full retirement, I want to send thanks to all who have stuck with the Daily Trader’s Alert and my Trade of the Day — some for the past 17 years! Yes, it was 17 years ago that Tobin Smith met with me and offered me the opportunity to become his technical analyst. I had seen Toby on CNBC and suggested, via the new media of email, that his “ChangeWave” method required a technical analyst. I suggested several stocks for his review. Within five minutes he called asking, “Sam, what are you doing that’s different?” I briefly explained my new but untested (didn’t tell him that) CBR system, and within a month he set up a daily subscription with me as his “Chief Technical Analyst.”
But I’m getting ahead of myself.
During service as a regular U.S. Army Armor (Tank) officer, following the Berlin Wall Crisis of ’61, the Army formed a new branch (The Army Intelligence Service “AIS”) and sought “regular” officers to staff it. In February ’65, I returned to the States, following a one-year assignment as an Admin Officer in a Counter-Intel unit in central Germany, and received the standard promotion to Captain. I was assigned to the Army’s Intel school, and following that was scheduled for language training in California — a skill for which I have zero ability. Before starting the class I made the decision to resign my commission, much to the chagrin of the top NCO, a Sergeant Major, who said that what I planned (i.e., my resignation) “couldn’t be done.” The deal was completed in three hours during a visit to the Pentagon that afternoon.
For six miserable months I ran a “zero-defects” program for a major food company in New Jersey, promoting cleanliness in the plant and responding to customer complaints. One complainer insisted that when she opened a can of soup, a fly flew out — surely that fly should win Ripley’s prize for “Insect Holding Breath Longest in Boiling Water.” Batman was popular back then, and when my boss insisted that I promote the program by running through the factory in a Batman costume, I concluded that the Army was more attractive!
In August, President Johnson made his now infamous call for a buildup of 50,000 troops to go to Vietnam. I applied to have my commission reinstated in late August, but heard nothing. Following a letter and a phone call to the head of the Intel branch, I learned that the Pentagon was short of staff but that I was “guaranteed to soon be back in uniform.” We (my wife and I) invited my close boyhood friend, Howard Elliot and his wife, for Thanksgiving dinner. Howard had accepted a trainee position with Merrill Lynch to help staff their new office on the Main Line of Philly and he encouraged me to apply for one of two positions available –“sure better than getting your red head shot off.” Over two dozen candidates had been interviewed, but following the interview and spending two days in the ML Philly office, I knew that my future career was set. The class of trainees started in January and graduated in April. The week after arriving at our new office, I received conditional orders (upon my acceptance) from the Army to report to Fort Jay, New York, for further assignment. God is good! My thanks to Howard, Norm Tonkin (both deceased), and my wife, Aileen, for their support and encouragement.
For over 50 years, I’ve enjoyed serving as a compliance director, broker, branch manager, regional manager, and Chief Technical Analyst writer (since November 2000). When I began this journey, I had no idea that I would outlast everyone in that original ML training class (let me know if I’m wrong about that).
The DJIA was at 933 in April ’66, my first month as a broker, having risen to just 5 points below 1,000 in February. During my service to clients, I’ve experienced bear markets from 1966 to 1982 (what a time to start, with the Dow falling 45% to the bottom of a 20-year range), 2,000 to 2003, and 2007 to 2009. But there were good times, as well, with bull markets from 1982 to 2000 (which at that time resulted in the Dow’s most spectacular rise in history growing more than 1,500% and including the one-week crash of ’87 resulting in the largest daily percentage loss in the Dow’s history), the cyclical bull market of 2003 to 2007, and the current spectacular secular bull market that began in January 2009.
So why stay with this very cyclical profession? The answer is simple: service to clients, trainees and brokers. I owe many people for my success, especially two trainees who have become successful financial advisers — Joe Monaco (Monaco Capital Management., Raymond James Inc.) and Dick Maurer (Morgan Stanley Wealth Management), both are friends and colleagues. And my last boss in the brokerage business, Furman Wall, retired from BB&T Capital Management. Also, as noted, Tobin Smith, without whose confidence and foresight I would never have entered the financial letter-writing business, and my many friends over the years at InvestorPlace Media, including Kyle Woodley, Eric Harding, Reagan Brown, Andrew Taylor, Greg Tucker and Dave Durham. Also, my editors: Aileen, my wife, for her skill and daily encouragement, Jessica Loder, Emily Norris, and Dawn Pennington. My deep apology if I’ve missed you.
And, of course, to you, my faithful readers who have persevered with me through bull and bear: You have been the mainstay of my writing. I apologize for any bloopers and hope that you have benefited from the successful recommendations.
God bless you all.
—Sam Collins
A Note from Serge Berger
Over the past six years, I have read Sam Collins’ daily take on the markets with great pleasure and admiration. I am enthralled by his steadfast analysis that is unfazed by the daily noise in global financial markets. He has a way of analyzing the markets that is flexible as to the outcome, yet rigid on the process. I personally know and follow dozens of analysts, and I can honestly say that few if any of them have the knowhow and track record of Sam Collins.
As a full-time trader, analyst and InvestorPlace contributor myself, Sam has become a source of inspiration for my own process in analyzing the markets. Sam understands that markets don’t act in a linear fashion and that “single-factor” models rarely bring about satisfying results. Furthermore, understanding markets in multiple time frames is crucial to trading and investing success, and Sam has done an exceptionally admirable job of applying this type of analysis.
I have had the pleasure of filling in for Sam from time to time over the years as he took well-deserved time off. As Sam has announced his retirement, I am being given the amazing opportunity to fill his large shoes. I am honored beyond measure to grab the proverbial baton, and I’m looking forward to giving you a good look at what’s front and center at my company’s trading desk via my daily takes.
Sam, as you ride off into the sunset, I wish you all the best. And thank you once again for the tremendous guidance in the stock market, and for being such an inspiration.
—Serge Berger
370 Comments
Sam,
You have defined my experience at InvestorPlace.com since I came on board six years ago. Other writers have come and gone, the website has physically changed, features have changed, but through it all, the Daily Trader’s Alert has trudged on — a rare beacon of consistency and reliability on the internet, which is otherwise nebulous and ever-shifting.
You’ve also helped define technical analysis (an often wildly misunderstood and misrepresented area of Wall Street) in the healthiest of ways — not as a get-rich-quick scheme, but as a means of reducing risk on both offense and defense. It’s responsible, and in turn, it has illustrated your internal responsibility toward your readers.
I couldn’t be sadder to lose you, but I couldn’t be happier that you’ll finally get to enjoy life without work. Please enjoy the retirement you’ve busted your hump to reach.
Kyle Woodley
Managing Editor, InvestorPlace.com
I was lucky to work with Sam for many years. He’s a brilliant thinker, a great writer and — to complete the trifecta — dedicated to giving his subscribers solid, actionable research and ideas. And he’s a charming, sweet guy too! Sam — I wish you all the best in retirement. You are a legend in this industry!
Thanks for your valuable insights into the financial markets. All the best for a long and happy retirement.
Dear Sam
Thank you very much for your technical insights and analysis of the market.
I find them very useful and we will going to miss you a lot.
Regards
Hamid
Sam,
thanks for all help,
I think you should go grow fresh fruit and vegetables for your neighborhood.
Check out all there is about hydrophonic greenhouses. Let people rent a space and bring there kids and then the grow together and learn where food come from, that is what I will do later on. Magnus in Sweden
Thanks for the many years of good advice!
I wish you well, enjoy your retirement.
Sam,
I have been a trader for 4 years now and have followed you every day for most of those years. You are great at technical analysis and coming up with other ways to look at the market. I have truly enjoyed your daily analysis of the market and have learned a lot from you. I wish you all the best in your retirement. Thanks for all you have done to help me and others navigate through the markets.
Wishing you a very well deserved retirement.
Thank you for influencing the traders world
You will be missed greatly at my early morning coffee time.
Thank you and may God bless you
Andrew Adeleke
Retirement? I’m retired and all I do is indulge in the markets. You will too but without the deadlines. Best of luck you will be missed.
Hi Sam,
Thank you for all that you have done for us little guys over the years. I have really enjoyed your reviews and advice which has been very useful and profitable. You are an icon in the world of analysts. Very professional and always presenting a well balanced and considered evaluation free of bias and prejudice.
You will be missed. May your retirement afford you all that you desire with accompanying good health and happiness.
Thank you Sam for all the level-headed and conservative information for us out-of-touch traders/investors who try to handle their own portfolios for retirement.
Your morning update was the first thing I read in the morning before doing any trading.
God bless you and relax, not too much, but enjoy.
Stay active and exercise.
have now even a greater succes for your new job: the Great Grandfather (but I know that it will be without to give up finance – the virus just inside, too much ) Thanks a lot form Italy Vitt vmalvezzi@gmail.com
Love, health and happiness to you
will miss more than anything i read- happy rtmt!!!
Best wishes to Sam
I have had very good results utilizing some of your tips.
So thank you and enjoy your retirement.
Estimado Sam, he seguido atentanente sus comentarios, y gracias a usted he tejido un 94% de éxitos en mis inversiones. Espero tener aunque sea semanal o mensualmente, una visión personal del mercado de acciones y valores, ya que es muy difícil concebir su retiro total de investorplace. NO LO DEJAMOS IR ASÍ NOMÁS!Que quede claro eh! Jajajaja. Éxitos en su nueva etapa. Y recuerde, aunque sea su visión semanal o mensual es necesaria. Un fuerte abrazo y a disfrutar de su nueva etapa.
Roque Tocce
To a true gentleman and leader. Happy Retirement!
“You have come this far, might as well go all the way”.
lived in your crazy life as the road map of human
Sam, thank you very much for all that you have contributed to me, as a part time trader. Your insights were the best that we could possibly have had. I hope you enjoy your retirement as much as you have enjoyed your day-to-day activities in your job all these years. Kind regards.
You have been very important to me in my daily preparation. I will miss you and wish you the best. Thanks
Wish you all the best. I have been a follower for many years from my retirement in Europe. Thanks.
Good Morning Sam…I have been appreciative of your Morning Reports since 2006. I wish you Fare Winds and Following Seas in your much deserved retirement. Thank You VERY Much! Jim Comerford North Carolina
Enjoyed your market analysis, learned from the explanation of technical analysis and benefitted from stock recommendations over the years. So all I can say Mr. Sam Collins is thanks a million for sharing your wisdom. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best.
Thanks for all your insights these last several years I’ve been reading your work. Wishing a long, happy and healthy retirement to you!
Thanks for all the valuable info over the years.
I’ve followed your advice many times and from a person who is retired, many happy days ahead.
Congratulations Sam on your retirement. You provided us with great suggestions over the years. We truly appreciate your expertise. Enjoy a long wonderful retirement.
Sam,
Thank you for your straightforward, clear analysis. Sorry to hear that you leave, and all the best in the retirement!
Aron Kovacs
Thanks for so many good ideas and great insight and words of wisdom.
All the best and many healthy fruitful years to come.
Although I did not follow you are recommendations you were technical analysis was very educational and I will certainly miss your belly Gollum
Enjoy your well-deserved retirement Sam. Your daily commentary on selected stocks and the market has made me a much more educated trader.
May the wind always be at your back!
Thanks for your many years of service. I’ve enjoyed reading your insights and comments on individual stocks and the market in general.
You are as much a part of each morning for me as my daybreak cup of coffee. I’ll miss you.
Your retirement has not come as a surprise as every one has to retire. The priceless gift I wish to offer is likely to prolong your life span and help keep the major diseases at bay. Please advise me your personal email address.
Thanks
R Lakhotia
Enjoyed reading your daily commentary as well as stock recommendations for traders and long term investors.
Please enjoy your well deserved retirement!
Sam, you were not always right but you were always there and the first site I opened everyday
I will miss seeing your picture looking out at me and reading your thoughtful and insightful comments and wish you all the best in your retirement.
Thank you for job ….. I read your insight every day from many years …
Have a very good retirement !!!
Aniello, from Italy
I have been reading your column for a few years now and have enjoyed it. Some very good ideas. Thank you. Have a wonderful retirement!
Bonne retraite M.Collins.Profitez en bien.Pierre Deschamps(farnham,québec,canada)
Thanks Sam, have a great retirement
Sam, I have been reading your early morning market report for years. It is the first email I open. Your comments have been so very helpful. I am happy for you to have the opportunity to retire. I wish you many enjoyable and healthy retirement years.
I will miss your daily reports.
Sam,
Thank you for all you have done for individual investors.
Best Wishes in retirement.
Bob Doherty
thanks for years of helpful advice – and your tireless service
Thank you Sam,
I have looked forward to, enjoyed reading and learning from your morning messages.
I sincerely wish you may good years of a fulfilling retirement.
Best,
Bill M
First and foremost THANK YOU for your service to our country all those years ago. Secondly – I only started following you around 15 months ago. A particularly interesting period to be active in the markets. Thank you for your insight and advice which has been instructive.
Enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
Hi Sam, I started reading your reports a few years ago and have always enjoyed reading them. I have always found them easy to read and understand and found your tips invaluable. Many thanks and enjoy a well earned rest, Best regards Byron Caws
I have read Sam’s daily comments every day for over 5 years and it has helped me prepare for the day’s trading. His way of analyzing the market has been easy to understand and has me to be able to create my own view of the markets so that I can respond to whatever the day brings. He has been one of the most spot on analysts that I have read.
THANKS SAM!!!!! HAPPY RETIREMENT!!!!! WE WILL MISS YOUR EXPERTISE!!!!!!
Your technical analysis will be MISSED. Enjoy your retirement with your family and love ones.
Enjoy your well deserved retirement Sam. I wish you good health.
Sam,
You’ve given me some great ideas over the years, so thank you very much !!
Enjoy a very well earned, happy, healthy retirement!
Hi Sam
I follow your newsletter everyday. It mean a lot to me. I took your advice in my investment and trading. It was simple, to the point, no complexity. That’s what made the difference compared to the others.
Though i do not know you personally, your daily articles is personal to me.
I wish you the very best for your retirement and time with family and friends.
Thanks very much
Sam, Wishing you all the best! In a sea of market hype, sensationalism, and “BS”, you were always pragmatic and reasoned. Thanks for all your insight…time to re-program your mind for some FUN!
Mike Ray
Albuquerque, NM
Dear Mr. COLLINS,
May I present my best wishes for your retirement. I’m gratefeull for all your good work all this years.
Regards.
BONNE Ghisleen/Belgium
Best wishes Sam and thank you for your years of hard work and insights. Peace be with you.
The well-deserved and dreaded (from my perspective) moment has arrived. I can’t imagine where they will find the depth of experience to replace you. I wish you well in all that you do and good health. I’ll miss your sage observations.
Sam,
You came into my life a few years back and have been incremental to my success as a trader. At certain times I didn’t move without you. Thank you for your service, wisdom, and insight.
Brandon D. Stevens
Sam
It’s been a pleasure reading your column all these years .Goodbye and goodluck
YOU WILL NEVER be totally replaced. Your keen insight is not easily replaced. THANK YOU for ALL THAT YOU DID!!! ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END.
God Bless Sam. Best wishes for a long and healthy retirement. I started trading seriously almost 9 years ago and your market update and stock picks formed part of my daily ritual. You will missed.
Thanks,
Russ
Thank you so much. I look forward to your perspective each trading day. I’ll miss you. Good luck and enjoy your retirement.
Happy retirement ! Thank you for your great help through the years !
Dear Mr Collins;
Since retiring 3 years ago, I’ve been managing my retirement portfolio on my own. I’ve sought a variety of sources for guidance, and I came to rely on your regular column for insight and advice.
Thank you for all of you efforts; you made a difference to this investor!
Tim Doar
Thank you for many mornings of insight. Enjoy your retirement!
Dear Sam;
Though I never met you in person, I feel fortunate to know you through your writings as one of the most generous people that share ideas with your readers. You are a real gem and great analyst. We will miss you; however, you need a break from daily grind. We wish you a very happy retirement and a great life forward. Have a happy and healthy retirement.
Congratulations and best wishes for many years of a happy and healthy retirement !!!
As a fellow retiree and faithful reader of this column, I want to thank you for sharing your insights as well as many profitable trade suggestions which have also enriched my own retirement.
If you are apprehensive about taking this big step, I can assure you that in a very short time you will scratch your head and wonder how you ever had time to actually work !
Happy trails,
Bob
Sam,
Congratulations on your well deserved retirement, good for you! I have enjoyed and learned from your daily missives that I have always found thoughtful and well written.
I think you have found an excellent replacement in Serge. I have enjoyed his work very much in the last year or two.
Good Luck and all the best Sam,
Bill Murphy
Sam,
I will miss your informative advice each morning as I eat breakfast and prepare for a busy day. Enjoy your time with family and friends!
Glenn
Dear Mr Collins,
I’m writing to you from Perth, Western Australia and would like to thank you for all your hardwork and consistent emails that enabled me to understand the stock market easily at the age of 17! Now I’m 23 and still read your emails each week in hopes that it will shed some light on particular stocks and overall health of the market. Thank you! God bless you and your family!
Congratulation, Mr. Collins! I have thoroughly enjoyed your articles and will miss your serious investment analysis in the future. I would like to wish you the very best in your retirement and thank you again, for guiding us through the wall street jungle.
All the Best!
Hi Sam,
Just want you to know that each morning I would look forward to your commentary. What I enjoyed most was your sharing of your experiences over the years. I will miss your commentaries.
Have a wonderful and joyous retirement.
Warm regards
Tom
I always felt that you provided the best unbiased review of market conditions and followed you consistently. I’ll miss your wisdom and guidance.
i will miss your daily wisdom, be well
All the best Sam in your retirement. I have done well on your advise since my retirement 6 years ago. I hope you enjoy a good retirement, you deserve it.
Hi SAM;
YOU WERE THE GREATEST….THE ONLY ONE I WANTED TO READ IN THE MORNING!
HAPPY DAY’S AHEAD..ENJOY THE DESERVED RETIREMENT!!!
Congratulation on your pending retirement. May you live long and well.
I have enjoyed your daily articles and will miss your commentary on the markets.
May you have a great and fulfilling retirement.
Thank you for all the efforts you made to give investers profits.
Enjoy the retirment. All the best
Sam,
I only started following your daily briefings relatively recently; the past 4 or 5 years or so. I am not a trader but have been an investor in individual stocks. However like most people, I have most of my investments dollars in mutual funds within 401Ks. That makes me a long term investor. So, the one thing I particularly really appreciated was YOUR end-of-the-month update and comments, containing the graph showing the S&P 500 Index 17-mo MA plotted against the monthly close. The additional annotations (Buy/Sell points and percent spread) I found quick and easy and particularly helpful. Hopefully this continues … (Or maybe you’d like to produce one update a month during retirement?) Anyway, with all the crazy talk out there (“Dow to 5000!” … “Dow to 50,000!” … “Dollar to be worthless, buy gold!”), I found that yours was the voice of reason in an otherwise crazy world of investing.
Age gives experience, experience gives wisdom. Your wisdom was appreciated.
Thanks and all best wishes for your retirement. (I’m hoping to jump ship a little early, myself.)
Peter
Sam Collins I have enjoyed your thoughts and predictions for years. I know that I will miss your insight, and wish you all the best in your next ventures. Thank you, and may God Bless.
Hey Sam, I’m one of those ones who has read you every morning for years….
And glad I did…
Be well, I hope you’re healthy and can live many more years in peace and happiness.
Sam
thank you for your many years of insight and aid in helping understand market mechanics thru Candelstick trading.
Nick Bishop
Sam,
You have been solid throughout many years that I have had the privilege to read. May your retirement be healthy and happy.
Hi Sam,
Having followed daily your assessments of the market, I will surely miss your valuable insights.
My best wishes from Switzerland for a comfortable and interesting retirement.
Sincerely,
Sam,
As an “active retiree” myself, I want to thank you for the daily advice and insight that you have provided to we, the investment public.
Your column is one of my first reads of the day and has been my routine for over 7 years.
I wish you the best of health in your retirement and remember to stay busy to keep those brain neurons firing.
Good Luck,
You’ve certainly helped countless readers navigate their way through some troubled waters over the years, Sam. Thanks for all that you’ve done. It’s always been a true pleasure the few times we’ve had to interact one on one. You will be sorely missed. Congratulations on your retirement!
Dear Sam,
I wish you all the best and thank, thank, thank for your recommendations.
Best regards,
Hello Sam,
I am very sorry to hear that you are retiring, but I’m sure you will enjoy your free time. God knows you need it. I have been reading you for years and really learned a lot from you. Enjoy your retirement and may God bless you and your family.
Thanks Sam, I did enjoy reading some of your column. And now that you are joining me even though a little late I hope you enjoy it as much as I am enjoying mines.
Sam—you’re a top-notch trader and market analyst, a wonderful teacher, and a consummate gentleman to work with. We will miss you so much.
We at InvestorPlace have been very fortunate to have had a partnership with you spanning the better part of two decades.
Knowing your production schedule, I’m certain you had many missed family dinners along the way. No more will the Collins dinner table be interrupted with pressing production deadlines.
Enjoy the well-deserved time with your family, knowing how many others you’ve helped along the way. Your readers are better for it.
Enjoy your family and your retirement. It couldn’t be more deserved.
Be well.
Cordially,
Andrew Taylor
General manager, investorplace.com
Sam, I hate to see you go, but wish you nothing but the best. For years and years when I open my computer in the morning your article is the 1st thing I read. I feel like I’m losing an old friend, all my best to you and your family. Enjoy your retirement. Walt
Your columns have been well reasoned and helpful.
Hopefully your successor can be as straightforward and succinct.
Sam,
I enjoyed reading your daily commentary. It is not easy to be interesting pertinent everyday. You did that in balanced and thoughtful way. Have fun in retirement.
Dear Sam,
It is with sadness that I acknowledge your retiring from your Daily Report….. While we may have had different political leanings, we were most always in agreement on the direction of the markets and the timing of those changes…… We shared our Military Service and our Parkinson’s from injuries we recieved while in that period of service….. You have been a beacon of light in a world turned to much to politics and not nearly enough to pure Technical Analysis and Economic History….. Enjoy your second retirement old friend. I pray that modern medicine can bring an end to our Parkinson’s suffering before our time comes…..
You have my e-mail and, as always, I would love to hear from you anytime you have the time and the interest…..
You have always been a Special One to me…..
Respectfully,
Mike
Sam, I have been reading your early morning market report for years. It is the first email I open. Your comments have been so very helpful. I have been retired now over 20 years, and, I am happy for you to have the opportunity to retire as well… I wish you many enjoyable and healthy retirement years as I have had….
I will miss your daily reports, but, I think you have picked a great replacement in Serge Berger!
It felt like I knew you personally,although I never been closer to you then several thousands miles.
Excellent insights over the years. Enjoy your retirement. We’ll miss you.
Going to miss your insight.
Have a great retirement Sam and many thanks for the daily commentary. I would only ask that you urge Serge to continue updating the 17 month moving average graph each month.
Enjoy your retirement. you’ve been an inspiration for us investors.
Really continue to be productive with your family life now. Cannot tell you how much you will be missed & boy did I need your guidance. Ruth Woods, Denver Co.
Thank you very much for your clear and concise information.
Thanks Sam. I’ve been a daily reader for longer than I can remember. Your words and wisdom have been a guide and comfort t to me in the investment world. I wish you a happy retirement and may all your investment ideas continue to bear fruit.
Thanks again, Sam
Happy retirement! Your integrity has shown thru all your communications with the public. I will greatly miss your analysis of the market and individual stocks. Enjoy the years ahead!
what does that mean???Your comment is awaiting moderation????
Hi Sam,
I have received your emails for many years, and I always enjoyed most your ” take on the markets” best.
I wish you well in your retirement and wish you nothing but health and happiness over the years for you and your family.
Best Wishes
Dear Sam,
Thank you for all your years of insight and analysis.
Just think, no more deadlines and no more meetings. Now you have time to enjoy all the happiness that life has in store. Congratulations on your retirement.
Cheers!
Best wishes for a well deserved retirement, Sam, but this novice will certainly miss you.
Sam:
I am sorry to hear that you are retiring soon. I am your long term daily reader for many years, even though I am not an active trader, I rare acted on you trade of day which I know I should have, however, I do learnt a great deal of knowledge from you, and with so many subscription out there, you are the very few offer not only free service,education, but actual tradable suggestion on daily basis. I am so glad that I have met you, I wish and believe your legacy will be continued by Serge Berger whom I am also a long term reader to his Beat the Bell, I am confident he is not only capable but also like you have a big heart give free education and tradable idea.
I wish you all the best, and enjoy your retirement!
Have a wonderful and exciting retirement. I have enjoyed your daily analyses and will miss your comments. Thank you for sharing your expertise.
You have been an exemplary “advisor” and straight shooter among the many who could do well to follow your example. I’m appreciative of your efforts and I wish you a retirement that is satisfying to you. You certainly deserve it.
Dear Sam,
I wish you a joyous and relaxing retirement. I can’t tell you how much I will miss your daily view of the market and your insightful stock tips. I will be lost without you, but I have learned a lot from you over the years and will try to fumfit my way through.
All the best to you, and many thanks!
Mr collins , Greetings and salutation . I have enjoyed and benefited from your daily market analysis for many years . Enjoy your retirement as I have for last seven years . Thank you so much . Kind regard . Iraj
Sam;
Your analysis and opinions have been invaluable, especially during times of high volatility. I wish you nothing but the best in your retirement.
Thanks for your sage counsel over the years!
Sam: You are the only investor I immediately checked with each day and was happy to see your faithful e-mail. Wishing you a retirement that is all that you want it to be and hope you will not miss giving your opinions when you see the open areas in others’ opinions. If you do, hopefully you will pop back in once or twice a year to keep us updated. It will be a pleasure to know you are still around and staying active. Vaya con dios.
Sam;
Thanks for your wise counsel over the years, especially during time of increased volatility. Will you be releasing the parameters of your C-B indicator?
Wish you all the best in your well deserved retirement!
Sam: You are the one investor I immediately checked each morning and was pleased to see your daily e-mail. May you have a retirement that you are looking forward to, but if you see open areas on opinion of others, please stop back once or twice a year and let us know. It will be good to hear your opinion and that you are still active. Vaya con dios.
Sam – I wish you a very happy retirement. Thank you for the wonderful daily stock market analysis and commentary.
You will be missed very much by the investment community.
Sincerely.
Enjoy yourself Sam! You have given me much over the years.
Sam, Thank U for your hard work and daily charts. I pray for you/your loved one’s good health, happiness, prosperity, may all your dreams and wishes be full filled.
Happy Retirement
Reading your column becomes my daily routine, thank you so much for your tireless contribution to provide us with investment insight and technical analysis. I am definitely going to miss you, yet on the other hand, enjoy your retirement!
Thank you Sam for your insight and recommendations.Your article was always something I looked forward to every day.Wishing you the best in retirement as you made MY retirement more financially secure.
Mr. Collins, as a financial advisor, I want to thank your for your insightful commentary. I’ve been aware of your commentary for 7 or 8 years now, I have depended on it guidance and direction and I have regularly quoted your wisdom to my clients. I’m very sorry to see you go but I wish you well in retirement.
I really looked forward to each day reading your take on the market, bc you were correct so often. I have been amazed. Thanks for your newsletters. Happy Retirement! Wishing you the best in your new journey!
Dear Sam,
Thank you for all the hard work and insight over the years. I have sometimes agreed and sometimes disagreed with your take, but have always found it food for thought. When I disagreed it made me more critical of my own view, forcing a more rigorous examination, which is invaluable.
May you have have a happy retirement with health and wealth to enjoy, though I suspect you will still be firing up the screens for a look-see at the markets. Maybe an occasional guest column – say on the first of every month! – might be a pleasure rather than a deadline for you. We would all certainly enjoy it. All the best.
Damir
Sam,
I wish you the best. Thank you for the market commentary it has been very helpful.
Hello Sam Collins
as one of your European investor-followers, you and Bloomberg were my two main sources for details about the American stock exchange.
You made my work easier and I learved a lot from you.
I will keep reading the InvestorPlace.
Thank you and enjoy your retirement.
Your way of thinking and observation was was just about the close as mine and I did not lose money on trading except lot of comissions to the brokers. Thank you very much for your past charting and writings. Please take good care of yourself using your very own instincts and enjoy the amazing life.
Sincerely,
Nobu
Sam, I read a lot of stock commentary but I’ve always placed the most confidence on your recommendations. I wish you a long and healthy retirement doing the things you enjoy.
Best wishes, Brian E Schaefer
Think of your retirement as the beginning of new and interesting adventures and a continuation of a rewarding past .
Best wishes for the retirement!!
Thank you for the valuable daily information!!!
You will be missed.
Happy retirement. Enjoy yourself and you deserve it. You always helped me and Thanks.
Happy Retirement.You deserve a good healthy retirement.I will miss you every morning.You have done such a good job for so long.Your insight helped me a lot.
Sam, thanks for all your comments, experiences, alerts, that help me to be a better trader. JC
Dear Sam,
All best wishes for your deserved retirement ! We’ll keep good memories of your excellent articles, your integrity and your commitment. Cannot express how big we appreciated your great and honest advices, from ‘Sam Collins’ Trade of day’ telling us what stock to buy, under which price and its precise reasons …We love you and miss you already.
Thank you so much
Huongvu (Canada)
Sam,
I have been a very faithful reader of yours. I thank you from the bottom of my heart the best wishes on your retirement. Your comments were always my guidance to gauage the direction of the market, and thus my decision on buy and sell. Thank you again for your work.
Most sincerely,
K. Wong
Sam,
Best wishes for a well-deserved retirement. Not many folks get to say they impacted the lives of thousands of people during their career, but you certainly did. Thank you for your faithful service to your readers and to the team here at InvestorPlace.
David Bishop
CEO
InvestorPlace Media, LLC
Sam,
My best wishes for a job well done. For many years I have looked forward to receiving your daily emails.
Have a wonderful and healthy retirement.
I have been a follower for several years and I will miss your expertise.
Congratulations for your good work and best wishes for many years of a happy and healthy retirement !!!
Hope you have a very happy retirement. Enjoy the travels and treasure every sunset.
Cheers –
Dear Sam,
It is with appreciation, and not a little apprehension, that I salute you and wish you a long and rewarding new career. I have found the that the time to look affords an amazing variety of interesting experiences and you have earned them.
Best wishes and good luck,
Jerry Weisman
Carlsbad, CA
Thanks Sam, I am a modest investor from Mexico, but learned a lot with you through years.
Have a nice retirement amd hope to see you some day in Guadalajara. If you need something here just contact me. It will be a pleasure to help you.
Thank you for the many years that you have posted objective and insightful analysis of the financial markets and what is driving them. I’ve learned a lot from you and your analysis. Have a happy and enjoyable retirement. We will miss you.
Bill Campbell
Sam,
I am keeping it short and sweet. Congratulations on your retirement.
I wish you all the best, spending more time with family and friends and
just enjoying life.
I will miss all your articles which I looked so forward to reading and
appreciated all the information and advice you gave in a way that I
understood.
Thank you and you will be missed.
Connie
Your comments were those of a wise man, always considering a special view, and calming in the storm.
Sam,
All the best on your upcoming retirement! I know you have been a valued and respected partner with our company and we truly wish you all the best. Thank you for all you have done!
I have been a silent watcher but no less enthusiastic in appreciating the value of your charting observations. Thank you and have a good retirement.
My best wishes for a happy and long retirement. I truly appreciated the time you took to give us advice and education for free. Many thanks.
Thanks Sam for the many years of market insight. I will miss it. Yes I highly recommend retirement. Great life style.
I am from Jamaica and i have always read and love to read your daily stock picks and comments, i really learned a lot from them. You will be truly missed by many people and i would like to wish you all the best in your next endeavour, be it retirement or whatever you love. God speed and thanks you very very much.
Dear Mr. Collins:
Thank you for all your good work. Wishing you a healthy and happy retirement. All the best.
Sam – I’ll miss your morning take on the markets, but wish you great happiness and joy in your retirement. Thank you for brightening my mornings for many years!
I have been a regular reader for several years now . thanks for your work. it seems like I need to start my day with your writings. and now serge also.
it seems like I know you . I wish I did.
best
Paul
Nampa Idaho
Thanks Sam for your due diligence over the years. I always enjoyed readings your recommendations. Here is to a happy and healthy retirement!
For the past few years I have read your advice on stock trades and have enjoyed it and also made a little money. Enjoy your retirement and thanks again for the help trading the stock market.
Mr. Collins,
Thank you for your hard work and dedication over the years. I wish you a very happy and blessed retirement!
Director of Fulfillment Operations,
InvestorPlace Media, LLC
ALWAYS ENJOYED READING YOUR COLUMN. YOU WILL BE MISSED.
Sam,
Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the information that you have given your readers over the years. It was so helpful to always read your insightful stock analysis.
I wish you the very best in your well deserved “relaxation time”, but drop us a line every now and then.
You will be missed.
Kind regards,
Ed.
Apreciado, Sr. Collins:
Sus comentarios simpre gozaron de mi confianza. Los percibia certeros, apoyados en datos relevantes y en su amplia experiencia y trayectoria.
Le deseo mucha felicidady paz en su retiro.
Hasta Pronto……
Felix Bonnet
(Escribí en castellano, es mi lengua materna, con la que mejor me expreso)
Many thanks for your guidance these past years. I will truly miss my morning dose of wisdom from you! All the best to you in the next chapter…
Sam:
Wish you happy retirement- a well deserved one.
You have done a tremendous service to the investor community during the last few years. our grateful thanks for the same.
Thank you Sam! In the years I have been following your daily letter I have grown as a trader. Good travels!
That it takes two replacements for your efforts says it all. Best in retirement and welcome to the club.
Sam, I am the money manager/portfolio managerfor a family office with 12 portfolios. I have read your daily market analysis for years and found your simple,easy to understand technical analysis to be an invaluable complement to my fundamental analysis. I will miss you.
Sam, I am the money manager/portfolio managerfor a family office with 12 portfolios. I have read your daily market analysis email for years and found your simple,easy to understand technical analysis to be an invaluable complement to my fundamental analysis. I will miss you.
Good luck in your retirement Sam and all the best for the future and your health.
From down under Australian
Steve.
I knew this would be coming. Good for you, but not so for us. You will be missed. all the best to you in your retirement.
Happy retirement Sam!!!
I enjoyed (profitably quit often) your advice.
As a 18 years retired fellow, I urge you to keep yourself busy!
Harry Sprinceanu
Thank you Sam, always look forward to reading your comments over many years, looks like an old friend leaving, you will be missed and remembered
I so appreciate your skill and insights which have helped me over many years. Thank you. Wishing you many blessings.
Mr. Collins,
Congratulations and thank you for years of steady, helpful commentary that shaped my approach to the trading day. You’ll be missed.
I have made money from your unfazed, steady-handed guidance in the stock market. I will never forget your contribution to my well-being. I’m sad to see you go, but am wishing you all good things as you go forward!
Thank you very much for everything! I read these articles every day and continue to enjoy the education you have given me. Happy retirement to you!
Thank you Sam. You will be missed but your retirement is well deserved! Wishing you good health and enjoyment in the days ahead.
Thank you for all the help over the years Mr Collins.
Happy Retirment, Sam. Wishing you many years of happiness
Sam,
I hope you have outlined your retirement just as your advices.
It was always a good guidens for my stock and options picking.
Hope you may enjoy many years to come.
Marc
Thanks for help a rookie through the tough times good luck in retirement
Best wishes, Sam, and thank you for all the years of calm, fact-based advice and counsel that appears to never have been driven by any personal agenda or bias. Your assessment of the market and its trends have been uncannily correct. On behalf of my family, we thank you very much.
Gary Von Glinow
Retired Partner, Ernst & Young
847-624-0619
Sir
I am from Ireland and have followed you for many years. Thank you so much for your sage and balanced advice and may God bless you . I wish you many years of health and happiness.
simon W., Dublin
Sam your daily insights were the start of every day for me. I have learned much from your thoughts over the years and wish you an enjoyable and healthy retirement. Please come back for an occasional guest appearance. Thanks for your dedication.
I’ve enjoyed your insight for more than a few years, Sam, and wish you well in your retirement. Enjoy, you’ve earned it! And thank you for your service to our great nation.
Your friend in the market, ORT
Smart move Sam ! Life is short ! Enjoy every day ! Thank you for your honesty!
Richard B
I have read your letter for about 15 yrs i think. Always informative. Not always the right direction. Cannot believe you are retiring. Just write from Home??
Boy, am I going to Miss You!
I read your posts as soon as my little eyes open up each morning.
God Bless You,
Tara
Hi Sam,
I would just like to wish you a very happy retirement. Thank you for all the tips and advise.
What I loved most about your analysis, was your final conclusion, which gave me all the information I needed to make a final judgement. I will miss these. Best wishes and Good luck
Sam,
Wishing you much happiness during your retirement years.
Your insight in matters of market actions and trends has been as the beam of light emenating from the distant lighthouse that has kept us from getting killed in disastrous market wrecks.
All the best.
VJD
Thanks for all the timely advice and sound technical approach, enjoy your retirement, you have helped me to look forward to mine, but not stop trading. BC
Thank you for sharing your expertise with us over the many years. You were always my first read of the day. Wishing you a healthy and pleasurable retirement.
I wish Sam happy retirement. He has served investment community and individual investor alike to best of his ability. I have benefited reading his morning comment all these years. It is a well deserved retirement. Enjoy your hobby and have best of time with the family.
Mornings in San Francisco always better with Sam”s daily analysis commentary. Plus a full education on technical analysis.
Sam, thank you for all the insight. You taught me to see the charts in a very meaningful way.
Have a healthy and relaxed retirement.
I have been following your advise over years just about on daily basis to help guide me to make a wise decision.your advice has always been accurate and simple to understand for average investors like me your departing will certainly be felt among all of us however I would like to use this opportunity to thank you for all your dedication, thoughtfulness and sincerity without bias throughout this years for that I WISH YOU HAVE A LONG AND WONDERFUL LIFE IN YOUR GOLDEN YEARS. Happy fishing.
Sam,
Thanks a lot for your daily email. This helps me to pick up the good ones.
Enjoy your retired life.
Sam,
I have read your emails daily once I accidentally encountered it somewhere online. I still remember your recommendation to Sell Sandisk $SNDK (Now Merged with Western Digital). After few days the shares did fall about 50% (I had few shares). From that day onward I have been reading your recommendations regularly. Curious to know if you would like to give more details on your CBR Indicator?
R:E: Niraj says:
I double that ! It is a mystery how that CBR play works. If only Mr. Collins could ellaborate on his ‘ Directional Move Change ( Reversal )? So, how about that, Mr. Collins? Are you willing to share the insight on your CBR play ?
Sam,
greetings from far away Austria! Your insight and measured commentary will be dearly missed.
All the best!
Wolfgang
Dear Mr. Sam,
I first started to receive your daily comments from InvestorPlace a few years
ago. Being a project controls person based in construction, I appreciated the value of the overall commentary of the market movements and charting methods. I will miss you as your comments during the past few years have provided the necessary guidance for financial security. Enjoy retirement in all walks of life and continue to give where you find the need for action. You won’t regret it.
I really appreciate your work. God bless you.
The next few years will undoubtedly be the last bull market of our lifetimes. The world needs you. Don’t leave yet!
But if you cannot continue, we wish you the very best that life has to offer and a wonderful time during your retirement.
You are very conservative and a pleasure to read your conclusion section. Hope
all your future trades are profitable . Enjoy !!
Sam… How about just doing your column once a week as you discover important trends but without the daily deadline to research and find 2 topics. I’m retired and I miss some degree of purpose that my career gave me…. at times I’m bored !!! …. think about it
Thanks for teaching me so much about technicals from your examples
Dear Sam
I have traded US stocks and options a little in the past, but I mostly focus on the
New Zealand market where I live. However, I read your daily column from time
to time to get a gauge of the US market which can impact directly on overseas
markets at times. I don’t know what your score card for individual stock recommendations
is, but I think it would be better than most advisers. More importantly, I have found
the clarity of your analyses, the coverage of key technical and economic indicators,
and your succinct explanations of causes and outcomes of moves in the markets to be
superior and more helpful than nearly anything else I read. To make daily recommendations
is extremely challenging, but your knowledge, experience, courage, humility and sincerity always kept me reading regardless of whether your predictions were right or wrong.
I hope you have been successful enough to enjoy a comfortable retirement and thank you
for a rare level of service nowadays.
Kind regards
Bruce Rae (NZ)
Best of luck, Sam
Thanks for all you have done.
Hi Sam,
Watched your daily articles and daily trader alerts for a long time.
That was a real pleasure!
Wish you all the best for the second and enjoyable part of your life!
All the best and much more
Udi
Israel
You are a great trader and thank you very much for each day market commentary.You help me a lot.
Sincerely Leon
All the best Mr Collins in your retirement and thanks for all your help,
Thanks Sam.. Hope you enjoy your retirement!!
R:E: John says:
I double that, John.
Sam Best wishes in your upcoming retirement! I have been retired for 14 years now in trade stocks futures and options for fun! I have enjoyed your views and comments over the years and appreciate your input!
Hope you find many things that you enjoy to fill your time and enjoy your life! Golf and travel work for me. Best wishes in your retirement
Hi Sam pls take time to continue to connect with us! Don’t fake away into the background, it just doesn’t need to be the market all the time. Have a wonderful break! Smell the roses, and enjoy the beautiful sunset!
R:E: Ben Tan says:
Great commentary, Mr. Ben Tan. Mr. Collins gave us trust worthy insight and every day that the markets were open. As you know, Sam Collins served in the Army for his country, and it is so fitting that Mr. Collins served with his daily columns as well. To be missed, for sure.
Sam: I have enjoyed reading your column for the last 3 years. Your analysis is easy to follow, and most importantly, you have made me money!
Happy Retirement!
Appreciated all your great insights and recommendations over the years. As a novice trader, your column and recommendations were the ones I read the closest. Rarely steered us wrong. Happy Retirement, and I can confirm that trading in retirement is a lot more fun when done at your own pace (no deadlines)..!!..
thank you
Sam, you insights and level-headed delivery will be sorely missed in this age of circus promotion and grand hyperbole. Enjoy your retirement, however you choose to spend it!
Hi Sam
Here is a simple message that I think fits this occasion————
WHAT WILL MATTER:…..
READY OR NOT,SOME DAY IT WILL ALL COME TO AN END
WHAT WILL MATTER : “IS NOT HOW MANY PEOPLE YOU KNEW,BUT HOW MANY
WILL FEEL A LASTING LOSS WHEN YOU ARE GONE”
I FOR ONE OF MANY WILL TRULY MISS YOU SAM
MANY THANKS FOR ALL YOUR HELP AND GUIDANCE !
GOOD HEALTH- HAPPINESS AND A LASTING HEALTHY LIFE
Sam,
All the best in your retirement. You have been a true inspiration for all of us.
Thanks for the great work.
Dan M.
OptionAlarm.com
Jesus Christ soldier ! All I can think of to say is Thank You ! And I mean it ! You have provided a pathway of real opportunity plays in the markets and I cannot say when you started this, I can only say I have been into your morning alerts for 7 years to date. So, Thank You !
Thanks Sam for your views and perspectives on the stock market that have been insightful and helpful in my strategy and performances. Happy retirement!
Mr.Collins receive my best wishes of health and happiness in your retirement and my deepest thanks for your accurate advise.
Hi Sam, Cant think of anyone who could deserve a happy retirement more or who will be missed more on a daily basis. Thank you for all the helpful advice and analysis.
HAPPY RETIREMENT TO MY GOOD FRIEND SAM COLLINS !
When I heard of your retirement, I was surely surprised….and both happy and sad at the same time. HAPPY FOR YOU because now you will have time to enjoy your hobbies and your family, and you will have time to travel (if there is anywhere you haven’t visited). And you can enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle as a ‘newby’ retiree, a lifestyle which you so earnestly deserve. SAD because ‘the Street’ and so many of us investment professionals have lost a talented technical analyst and investment professional with interesting, exciting, and profitable prognostications ! It was such fun working with you at Scott & Stringfellow/BB&T Securities, where we were always trying to out-trade and out-perform each other while we grew our “small but highly regarded” firm. We did great and were always at the top of the food chain – thanks to YOU and the wonderful people with whom we worked. I do think the market is in your blood and that is why I would take a bet that you, in your spare time, you will continue to follow the market and possibly turn into a ‘closet’ trader, unless your wonderful partner, Aileen, keeps a very close eye on you ! But, that can be OUR secret !
Anyway, I do congratulate you on turning the page to this new chapter in your life. You should know that I recently bought a kiwi farm in North Carolina and have recently added an apiary on it……so when and IF (a BIG IF) I get a solid harvest of kiwi and honey, we should celebrate and toast to your new position with a glass of kiwi wine, or better yet a glass of mead, known also as ‘Nectar of the Gods’ or ‘Honey-wine’. And reminisce about the many good times we have enjoyed together. CONGRATULATIONS SAM !! And as the ladies say……..
Let’s talk !
Dear Sam,
Thank you very much for your analysis and recommendation. Every day I must read your email and really appreciate your hard work. Although soon I won’t be able to do that anymore, I am very happy for your decision to fully retire. I wish you all the best, and enjoy your retirement!
Best Regards,
Helen
Congratulations Sam !!!
I have come to enjoy and value your financial market sentiments and guidance for few years. They have helped me have a better gauge on the direction to trade.
You deserve your retirement. Please, enjoy !!!
All the BEST !!!
Timi JEBODA
Sam,
Best wishes for a happy and healthy retirement.
You’ve earned it!
Regards,
Morey Schapira
Sam, wish you all the best in retirement! I’ve really enjoyed reading your posts over the past few years!
Sam, “Fair winds & following seas”, my friend, as you sail off into your retirement “sunset”. Of all the investment stuff that finds its way into my in-box (& mostly gets deleted unopened), yours was the one I digested every single day! Thank you for sharing with us, your experience and also for your body of work, as a whole.
Sincerely hope you’re not leaving for health reasons…
Enjoy yourself…. may God bless & have a safe & reverent Memorial Day.
Thanks for serving…..Guess my “Naval” send-off wasn’t the best for a member of the Army’s “Old Spooks & Spies” fraternity but it sounded good under the circumstances.
Respectfully,
Steve Johnston
Sam,
It’s hard to believe that we’ve known each other almost 40 years, and what a blur the last 40 years have been! Many thanks for all the mentoring you have provided me and I truly hope you enjoy your retirement.
You’ve earned it!
Dick Maurer
Dear Sam,
Thanks a lot for all your great work you have done in the past years. I appreciated your ideas very much. I shall miss you and your great writing on the market and the respective companies.
I wish you a long lasting retirement phase in your life and above all enjoy the free time you have now in a very good health.
With kind and warm regards
Felix Lais
Sam I been reading your comments from ten o more years you deserve the best! I hope you enjoy your retirement and wishes the best. Thanks for all.
Sam,
You will be missed
Mike
always ..,read your comments and did not but sorry. you did well , how about a list of a few long term holds for retirees before you go. will miss your comments. i hate the cover on your comments where i have to waste time writing close. cant figure stoclks annoying to have to see shit about options.. best of happiness and long life to you and your family thank you
Thanks Sam I have made a lot of $$ from your insights over the years. You will be missed!
CARRY ON AND HAVE A GREAT , NO I MEAN A SUPER RETIREMENT TIME. HAVE ATTANED A GREAT NUMBER OF GREAT INFO YOU PROVIDE.
HAVE A GOOD TIME AND ENJOY RETIREMENT,
MILLIE ABND BILL
I thank you for keeping me focused with good guidance in midst of the environmental market dust.
Sam
Thanks for the balanced and well- informed insights. Please pass on the same analytical ethos to your successors. All the best for a long and happy retirement.
Winston
I honestly looked frward to our column everyday .,Many happy days
Thanks Sam, I always read your notes. Other newsletters would often go unread and in the trash, but you were always thorough and reasoned. Thanks for your help.
Thanks so very much for your insight on the markets and it was such an invaluable help to my investing. Wish you well and enjoy your retirement.
Sam, from one Texan that retired 2 years ago to another, thanks for your words over the years and have a great retirement!
Thanks for many years of wonderful commentary and stock picks. I think I first read your column in ’05 or ’06. Reading your email has been a part of my morning routine for many years. Analyzing your picks on my own, I’ve made much more money than lost from your occasional losers. Thanks Wishing you a wonderful and well deserved retirement and hopefully profitable trading.
Best wishes to you, Sam. I will miss your daily dose of good investment sense.
Sam,
Your daily newsletter was the best of all the market letters I received, being clear, insightful and to the point, and will be missed. Best of luck and good health on your retirement.
Arne from Toronto.
Hi Sam,
Thank you for all your years of insights into the financial markets. I wish you a well deserved happy retirement. Cheers!!!
“Happy Trails”, Mr. Collins. Thank-you very, very much – we’ll miss you, but hope you have many, many years of “R&R”. [BTW: “Retirement’s that stage of life where you get up in the morning with nothing you HAVE to do…and by the time you go to bed, you’ve only got half of it done.”!!]
Sam:
I have followed your column everyday for the past 5+ years, and will greatly miss your advice and insight. Enjoy your retirement!
Oh I will certainly miss you, Sam. Best Wishes
I have looked forward to your daily analysis for many years. You will be missed. Enjoy retirement.
Sam,
I am eternally grateful for our seven years working together on the Daily Trader’s Alert and how much you taught me about the market and technical analysis. (Not to mention that time you and Aileen took me out to dinner to welcome me to a new city.)
I started in this business fresh out of grad school when Dave Durham, Greg Tucker, Dawn Pennington and the rest of the ChangeWave crew gave me a chance despite the fact that I knew nothing about stocks or trading. It was about a year and a half prior to the 2008 stock market crash, and things were good. However, like I suspect many around my age and new to the markets may have experienced, I lost confidence. The market was a scary place where fortunes could be destroyed. But over the years, your steady analysis slowly but surely helped me rebuild my faith in the market.
Perhaps your greatest quality, though, was that you truly cared about your readers. You pushed me to be a better editor, because there was a lot riding on us to put out the best possible publication for readers. I know you will be deeply missed, but no one deserves this time off more than you.
My best to you and Aileen.
Emily
Sam, what will happen to the utilization of the Collins-Bollinger indicator which you developed? Will your successor use it?
Regards,
Morey Schapira
Sam: I have been an avid reader throughout the years of your insightful and most of the time accurate market analysis. Thank you for your valuable contribution. I wish you health. wealth, and happiness in your retirement. Tony B.
It was always great to have a trusted daily barometer. May you enjoy your hard earned retirement. You Will be missed.
Sam,
Thanks for the many years of sage advice. As a small investor, I started nearly every day reading your insightful market commentary. I won’t say that I agreed with everything you wrote, but I always found your analysis concise, impartial, and very helpful in fostering my understanding of the markets. Enjoy your retirement and the best in all you do.
will sure miss you!!
I have appreciated and enjoyed the work you have been doing!!!
Your style has made you my favorite person to listen to!!!
Thank you very much!!!
Enjoy your retirement!!!! (teach me!!!)
Hi Sam, I thank you very much for all the valuable insight you gave us on the market all these years. I enjoyed your technical analysis and the systematic approach for entries and exits. I definitely learned quite a bit on how to analyze a stock. I wish you a very happy retired life.
I have enjoyed reading your column every day. You will be missed. Enjoy your retirement!!!!!
hello Sam, my congrats on your retirement and i have to say that i will miss your writings and insight on your stock picks. quite a few have made me some money and you have my eternal gratitude. your cbr system is very good. hopefully someone will use it in the future. thank you for your help throughout the years and enjoy your retirement years. if you do get bored, it would be nice to have you do guest articles on some different stocks. Thank you again and enjoy.
Best wishes in retirement. I have enjoyed your articles over the past several years and looked forward to them more than any I read on a daily basis.
Sam
I can honestly say Retirement is what it is cracked up to be.
At First you will be somewhat down cause you are not as important
Then you will wake up and ask yourself. “what will I do today?”
You will answer yourself “Whatever I want to”
You will do well
You got it more right than wrong than most
Dear Sam, best of everything on your retirement. I will surely miss you. I have been following your trades for many years and profited from most of them. Your insight of the market was very educational. Enjoy your retirement!!!! Thanks.
Best wishes for a long and healthy retirement, Sam! I have followed your morning advice for years, and thank you for your insight. Live well, live long, be happy!
Mr Collins, ‘Sam’, I will terribly miss your daily comments. We self manage our monies because in 2000 then Smith Barney helped us kiss away over half of our assets. With your help we have made some good decisions and finally have it back to where we were before the big decline. We were way too heavy in tech as you could guess. Much more diversified now with some preferred stocks as well as FANG’s and Nvidia. So even though we are mid 70’s (and I am still working as a mortgage loan officer) without mandatory retirement, we have stayed the course and now I can finally think about a serious retirement date myself. Thank you for your solid, common sense, realistic, non-inflammatory commentary! It has helped us stay the course and you will be sorely missed. Big shoes to fill…..enjoy your retirement. We wish you only the best!
Your column is the first place I have gone to every morning for years and I will miss your daily comments.
I will miss you and wish you a long, happy and healthy retirement – you have earned it.
Mr. Sam Collins
Undoubtedly,you have done a great job and I wish You
a Happy Retirement
May God bless you and your Family
Dear Sam,
thanks a lot for your insights you provided over the years. Really good advice! it was very helpful for me. I’ll miss your daily take on the markets. I wish you all the best for your retirement!
Dear Mr. Sam,
I have enjoyed your daily insight for a number of years and am amazed at how you are able to give concise insight in easy to understand language. I will miss your style of writing and hope your replacement(s) will adopt the mechanics of your column. I cringed a number of times trying to follow your substitute on your vacations. For ME….there is no substitute!!!!
Many thanks and enjoy your well earned retirement!
Randy Brim
Sun is up, Sky so blue, For you our fearless leader.
All that’s left to say and do, You are steadfast as a grand cedar.
perhaps it was 2006? Perhaps 2009? I know for sure it has at least 7 years as I have filed some winning trades going back to 2009, with your summary and suggestions in tact. I looked forward to your insight daily. Still do!
All the Best Sam Collins, from my family to you.
congratulations on your retiring. hope you continue in good health. i have read your column daily. are you returning to tidewater after you retire.
Best of Luck Sam. Enjoy retirement to the fullest. I do.
Hello Sam, I just want to add my thanks for your many years of excellent advice and guidance in the markets. If anyone is well deserved for a great retirement, it is you! Thank you again!
I will miss you! I totally relied on your daily opinion. I wish you all the best in retirement! Enjoy it! You’ve earned it!
Thank You for each mornings concise and rewarding take on the markets. Since 2007 I have managed to lose money on my own. When I follow your suggestions I have a better than average gain . I would just like to wish you and your family well. I will miss your input but have started to trade with Ken Trester and his Power Option Weekly group.
Thank you for your honesty and thoughtfulness with each posting. May God Bless you and yours.
.
Hi Sam,
Thank you for all your years of great technical expertise. I am sure you will continue to watch the markets everyday. Once a trader, always a trader. I hope you have a long, relaxing retirement. Enjoy the family and those friends. Thanks again for all your wisdom. May God Bless you and keep you.
Myron McCallon
I had full confidence in Sam’s technical analysis of stocks he recommended almost every working day. I valued highly his judgment and took his advice in selecting my portfolio.
My deep appreciation for his comments and analysis.
Sam, Thanks. I wish you to have a very good retired life, enjoying in every way.
Sudarshan Malhotra
Thank you for your dedicated service and keep well for many more years!
Dear Sam,
Thank you for your considered, concise and well-written daily reports. You are a very effective instructor.
I wish you and happy, healthy and prosperous retirement.
John Richardson
Best wishes on your retirement, Sam! Give our love to Aileen!
Lee & Debbie
My God bless you Sam as you go into retirement. I have been reading your articles for the last twelve years. My investing and financial blessings have been truly enhanced by your daily market analysis. I am going to really miss the daily market articles but I understand when a man needs his time in life to enjoy the things he wants most, family and friends!
God bless you Sam! Enjoy your retirement, you have earned it.
Darryl
Cher Monsieur,
Vous lire chaque matin a été pour moi un plaisir et une habitude comme celle de prendre mon premier café …
Vous allez véritablement me manquer. Merci et bonne vie.
Bernard Bettens.
Thank you Sam, for all your hard work, and insight.
You have been my beacon into the markets for the past several years.
I hope you will enjoy your retirement, as you will be sorely missed.
Enjoy your retirement Sam, you have definitely earned. Thank so much for providing all that insight to so many of us, even me way over in the middle of the Med in Malta! Best wishes to you and your family, you’ll be missed by many!
Have a very happy enjoyable retirement Sam! You deserve it!
You’ve helped all of us readers so much. You will be missed.
Best wishes for a great and long retirement. I hope you see fit to do a few guest commentaries from time to time.
I have enjoyed and profited from your reasoned commentary over the years.
Thanks a lot.
I have truly enjoyed your column. I will miss your ideas. Have a long, healthy and happy retirement.
All the best for your retirement.
We are having the final closing on a place in Cape Coral Florida … probably today.
We aren’t ready to retire quite yet … but in a year or two, if your retirement takes you to SW Florida it would be an honor and a pleasure to buy you dinner sometime.
Thanks for all the insights,
Peter & Debra …
You’re insight into the markets is a breath of fresh air and sanity. I will miss you as you have saved me from making foolish trades based on hype or gloom porn. Enjoy your retirement – I have been retired since 2009 and its fun to only do what you want when you want.
Sam,
It is an honor and pleasure to have had you as part of my investment journey. I thank-you for your guidance and your simple explanation to some very complex markets. You are a great mentor and I will miss you personal touch. I wish you well in retirement and hope you enjoy your time away from the markets.
You will be missed, I really like to read your publishing.
Happy retirement.
Réal
Congratulations Mr. Collins on your retirement. Your level headed approach and wisdom is refreshing as I read your articles each day. You daily read will be greatly missed. I delete most articles from other writers before reading but your write-ups I made sure I read each day. As one of the two people I read each and every day your guidance, wisdom, and experience shows. You have weathered many financial storms throughout your career. I appreciate your responsibility you have shown to your readers without pushing a new product on them.
May God Bless You as you enter a new phase of life and wish you a long and wonderful retirement.
Very happy retirement, Sam! Your deep insight and especially ^Conclusions^ have always been priceless guidelines for myself. Thank you so much for all these years of your service…
HAPPY RETIREMENT
Thank you for your cogent, insightful advice. Your column is the first financial news I seek on a daily basis. To say I will miss you is an understatement.. Your vacation replacements do not engender your credibility for me.
Wishing you good health, happiness and all you wish.
Again, many thanks.
Warm regards,
Murie S. Karlin
Congratulations on your retirement Sam, your column has always been a staple for my investing. I will miss your words of wisdom but am happy to have had them all these years. God bless you for we have truly been blessed by you. Enjoy your coming well earned retirement and maybe we will see a guest column once in a while!! Be Well.
Thanks and good luck . I will miss your wisdom.
Enjoy retirement! Thanks for the morning read.
Thank you Sam for your level headed advice. Your insights have been a required start to my morning coffee for some time, and will be greatly missed. I wish you all the best in your retirement. God Bless.
Thank you for your cogent, insightful advice. Your column is the first financial news I seek on a daily basis. To say I will miss you is an understatement.. Your vacation replacements do not engender your credibility for me.
Wishing you good health, happiness and all you wish.
Again, many thanks and warm regards.
I am a late comer to your letter, about 3 years. I want to thank you for your insight. I have read it each day and it have help me understand the market better. Thanks for your time and have a great retirement. Enjoy life.
Ray
Thanks for good/sound advice over many years. You will be missed. Wish you a wonderful retirement.
Thanks for your clear, insightful analysis. Enjoy your retirement. You will be missed.
Dear Sam
Have been reading your analysis with lot of interest as it provides a lot of insight. Will surely miss that
Happy Retirement Ahead
Thank you so much for your insights on the stock market. I have enjoyed your insights and stock suggestions. Wishing you a wonderful retirement. I pray you will enjoy this new chapter in your life!
Hi Sam Collins,
I have been reading your posts since Jan 2011. It was kind of sad for me to hear about your retirement but happy at the same time for you that you will be pursuing your own personal interests. Wish you all the best wish to hear from you time to time enjoy your life.
Good luck Sam! I’ve enjoyed reading your DTA everyday! 🙂
Sam,
Your analysis has been an important aspect of my trading strategy for many years. More importantly, it has given me confidence in my decisions and has been a leading indicator of what’s to come. Wish you the best in your retirement. You will be missed!
Sam, I sent an earlier note to you but given the fantastic job you have done in the past 17 years that I have been reading your daily comments on the market every morning, I feel you are worthy of a second note to say many thanks. I became interested in the market and trading in it in 1997 and when your piece came along it was a real pleasure to read and learn about the market and I have learned many things from you and your analysis of the market. You have done a fantastic job. Thanks so much and you deserve all the best in your retirement which I hope and pray will last many years for you with good health.
Richard Byrd
Sam, Every day I start my work day with you thought full work. You will be missed, but what I have learned will continue to guide my thinking.
Enjoy and best of health and happiness.
I wish you a healthy, happy retirement. I have followed your column for over a decade, and only read it when you were the author. I will miss your concise, valuable writing, and your professional assessments of the markets, and the economy. I doubt if I will read youe successor’s column, let alone heed the advice. Good luck, and God bless.
Happy retirement! I retired in August 2016 and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. I have appreciated your column for many years, and I typically start my morning reading your comments. Your observations have been very helpful, and provided stability in the unpredictable investment world. I have learned a tremendous amount from your column and appreciate that you have been extremely reliable through the years. Thank you very much. Best wishes for your retirement.
Thanks, Sam, for your (almost daily) observations. Here’s wishing you a healthy , happy and blessed retirement.
Best wishes Sam. I have been a regular reader of your column and will miss your approach. Enjoy retirement, it’s great once you get used to it.
Sam, you have no idea who I am as I have never posted in your forum. But I feel like I know you quite well from reading your Daily Trader Alerts every day for the past several years…. I can’t even remember how long I have been one of your readers…. But the point is that I feel like I know you quite well, like a friend that I say hi to every morning when I wake up and start my day. Your insights have helped make me a better investor through the years. I wish you the best of luck in your well deserved retirement. You will be missed!
Sam, I will miss you sorely. Your column is where I’ve begun my morning for as long as I can remember. I knew I could believe and count on your perspective. Thank you so much for all you have done for all of us. I wish you well.
Sam,
Your daily penning has been the start to my day for several years now (don’t remember when I discovered you but it was well into your 17-year run) and a source of interesting discussions with my colleague with whom I share your insight. We’ve agreed, debated, questioned, and experienced a number of other emotions (which we’re supposed to keep out of investing per your guidance) about your commentary over the years. What we have never felt was bored or that your commentaries and recommendations were superfluous, irrelevant, or not worth the time to read and to cogitate over the implications. Loved your end-of-the-month curve!
Thanks for the autobiography — fascinating turns of events in your life.
Congratulations on your retirement. I know that you won’t leave the charts and market thoughts completely behind, but here’s to your new activities and expansion of the ones you and your family love.
Best wishes.
John Milan
West Hills, CA
Best wishes to you, Sam, for whatever is in your future!
It was a pleasure and very educational for this somewhat unsophisticated investor to read your daily comments and recommendations!
We’ll miss you!
Best of luck Sam with your retirement! I’ve looked forward to your column every morning for several years…. you’ll be missed.
Dear Sam.
I have followed your column for probably 10 or more years. It is the one I look forward to reading each morning. What I like about it and you, is that your do not promote any companies and I trust what you write. if only some of the other writers hade the same level of honesty and integrity as you have, the world would be a much better place.; Thank you very much for sharing your views with us over the years.
Dear Sam.
Even though, it is only a word, it include an infinite universe of sense:
THANKS
Rick
Your technical research and market advice have been more helpful to this 27 year broker than anyone since Bob Farrell when I was a rookie. Keep your mind in the game and enjoy your retirement.
Sam,
I have followed you for many years, and have enjoyed your insight into the markets. Wishing you many happy trails into retirement. May God Bless you and your family!
Farewell, Old Friend
Carl
All the best in your retirement. I’ll miss your recommendations.
you’d been excellent overall in your market analysis. Hope you won’t retire yet. Anyways, enjoy your retirement. Good luck and a fond farewell to u.
Mr Celestino Sagalongos
Vancouver, Canada
Dear Mr. Collins
I have been a faithful reader of your comments for years. Always well informed, measured and well argued. You have helped me make several good iinvestment decisions. We will miss your gentlemanly approach to the turmoils of the stock markets.
Je vous souhaite une retraite heureuse et active. Et une bonne santé!
Robert from Québec, QC
Thank You for sharing your wisdom and market insight over the years. It was really nice to read your column without being bombarded with marketing pressure to purchase this or that newsletter. I will miss your daily contributions helping individual investors to make better informed decisions in their investing.
Ahehee (thanks Mr. Collins) Word from Navajo Code Talkers of WWII
I WILL MISS YOU! HAVE A FUN RETIREMENT
YOUR COMMENTS ARE SO VERY HELPFUL!
Dear Sam,
Thank you for your invaluable moral support through the years with your daily professional advice and information. Please consider visiting from time to time as a guest analyst because you’ll be so, so missed!
I wish you a wonderful retirement…. You deserve only the best!
Dear Mr. Collins (Sam),
I was an avid reader of your every morning posting and very appreciative of your insights.It will be very difficult to have your substitute and we the fans are going to miss you from June 1st, 2017.
We wish you a very happy healthy retirement with your family and friends!
With best regards,
KC
Thanks for so many years of dedicated service. Your thoughtful comments have proved invaluable. May your retirement be filled with joy and satisfaction.
Thank so much for your knowledge and honest opinion which provide me valuable point of review,; I have learned so much from you all those years. I will miss you.
Wish the best for you.
Sam,
Thank you for your technical advise as well as a common sense application to trading.
Hope to read your commentary from time to time.
Stay well
You will be missed, thanks for your insights
Sam, we first met in 1981. You brought me into the investment business and taught me much. But the most important thing you taught me was when you told me, “If you don’t worry about what the commission is that you will receive and instead just always do what is best for the client, money will come out of the woodwork.” That certainly was not the mantra of Wall Street back in the 1980’s, but that advice served me well. Here in year 2017, I still have many of my old E.F. Hutton clients due to my adhering to that advice. You also said I would have a lot of fun and make a lot of money. Right again on both counts. Your insight and expertise on traversing the financial markets will be missed. But I look forward to us remaining in constant contact for the rest of our lives. Geography never hindered us before and I trust it will not do so in the future.
God bless you Sam, you have been a bigger blessing to more people than either you or they realize. If the financial markets had any sense at all they would be collapsing today on the news that you won’t be there tomorrow.
You close friend forever,
Joe Monaco
Thank you for the expertise and insight you have provided over the years. Your analysis and guidance will be missed. Best wishes for an enjoyable retirement.
Dear Mr. Collins,
I have enjoyed reading your Daily Trader’s Alert each morning for the past several years. In a world where new and flashy is typically perceived to be better, your “old-school”, time-tested, reasoned, clear take on the markets and technical analysis has been refreshing, and I will miss it going forward. Thank you for the years of great analysis, and I wish you all the best in retirement—may it be long, happy, and fruitful.
You, sir, are a gentleman and scholar. Thank you for sharing your passion with us, your readers. You will be missed; who knows, you might just decide to share your expertise with us from time to time. We can only hope.
The best of life to you and yours, Sam.
Wishing You all the best in a long, healthy, happy retirement, Sam!
Hi Sam, I’ve been retired now for almost 10 years. It is not all it’s cracked up to be. My suggestion, come back on an irregular basis and give your comments and suggestions only when you feel you really have something to say. I’m going to miss your really insightful observations.
Dear Sam,
I enjoyed reading you DTA almost daily for a couple of years. Contrary to what I read from others, your views were always equilibrated and carefully expressed, much in opposition to other column writers who can hardly hide their despise for some races, countries and political standings.
I have mixed feelings reding your last DTA. I will surely miss reading you, but I think you have earned yourself a well-deserved rest. Here’s my best wishes to you. Enjoy a happy and healthy retirement.
Thank you Sam for keeping it simple. Your steady words guided us through some rough and trying times in the Market. I’ve been retired for a few years and always welcomed “tech” research and “COMMON SENSE” advice. I became very fond of the conclusion bullet point summary. God bless and may you and the family’s have nothing but the best years in the future.
Sam;
All the best in retirement…I’m sure you’ll love it. No deadlines…get to do what you want…when you want. And so much in life to explore. Future time is the enemy…don’t know how much you have left…so, live each day like it is your last.
May you have many healthful, happy years.
Brian from Canada.
Thanks Sam I have enjoyed reading your alerts and take advantage of your reports, thank you again and Happy Retirement.
Dear Sam,
I really enjoyed reading your recommendation on stocks and options play.. I did make some profit from it too. Please do come back every now and then and share your brilliant, years of accumulated knowledge as your second hobby.
Dear Sam,
I have been following you and reading your Daily Trader’s Alert articles for many years, I have always eagerly looked forward to them and always appreciated your insight and wisdom when it comes to analyzing the indexes and stock market action in general, and have definitely learned so much from you in that regard. I have sincere gratitude for contribution and I will deeply miss you and your insight.
But I wish you a wonderful, happy, prosperous, peaceful, relaxing, and sweet retirement!
Warmest Regards,
Susie
One of your biggest fans!
Sam, first Thank You for your insights and perspective, and secondly – best wishes for an enjoyable retirement. Many years ago – I can’t recall when – I also linked up with Toby and got on his ChangeWave mailing list. I was very disappointed when he sold ChangeWave and moved on and then when he left Bulls and Bears. Fortunately my wife and I have gotten to know Toby and Marjorie on numerous wine tasting trips. We’ll be going to Italy with them this fall to celebrate a major birthday of his.
I have always enjoyed your perspective even though I consider myself more of an investor than a trader. I’m a major user of the point and figure methodology and frequently would check your market charts and perspectives with my interpretation of PandF charts. I recall that it has been a while since I recall a reference to that methodology in your daily reports. I’m curious as to whether or not you actively do any P&F charting.
Will anyone be utilizing your proprietary methods in the future? If so I’d be interested in knowing how to make a connection with them.
Should you wish to reply, I’ve included my e-mail address. Thanks again, Roger TenNapel
For a number of years, I scrolled through my emails for your Daily Trader’s Alert and Trade of the Day email, my first read every market morning. Your clear, concise review on the pulse of the last day’s activity, and insights as to what it might bring in coming market sessions and for the year have been most valuable. As a longer term investor, I most appreciated that you kept our investor segment in mind as part of your evaluation and recommendations on sectors, as well as on your Trades of the Day selections. Over the longer term, most of those recommendations played out as your data and savvy projected would occur. I sure hope your successors note often, and include in their charting as part of their analysis, the CBR signals you developed. Their predictive signals really clarified trends in often muddy waters churning with crosscurrents. All the Best for a happy and healthy new chapter!
Sam,
You represent a gold standard for stock analysis capability yet you are humble enough to sometime give weightage to the opinions held by your friends or competitors. I always valued your opinions. There comes a time to do where you will have the freedom to do what you want to do in your life not motivated by money nor controlled by a boss who may not be competent or not otherwise appreciative of your work. It is time to enjoy that freedom and to obtain a complete balance of body, mind and spirit. May you achieve all your objectives. My best wishes are with you.
My best wishes.
You will be missed
Sam, you will be missed! I’m a person who loves routine, and coming up with a new breakfast routine as satisfying as the years with you will be a tough one. May your retirement be long and rich in good health and good friends.
Thanks so much for sharing your wisdom with us all these years, and may God bless you richly in your retirement! We wish you well!
Thanks again!
Art
Wishing you the best in retirement but can’t imagine you laying down your pickax and shovel entirely. I am going to miss your work and “right on” comments/recommendations. I have a lot of confidence in the work that you have done. Many, many thanks!!!!
Sam you were like Tony the Tiger GREAT!!! You were the first email I would go to to get your take on the markets and watch the fists fly in the comment section! I’m going to miss you. You better kick Serge in the but and get him straightened out before he takes over. (TEE HEE)
And talk about service you came to me in a dream and told me to buy 1200 shares of Alibaba!
Have fun in retirement and may the Light, Life and Love come your way! Will
Awesome contribution to the education of trading enthusiasts everywhere!
Sam, Thank you for your service to us over these past many years. You provided enormous insight to market veterans and those of us who were just getting started. I especially appreciated how you provided explanations to the terminologies used and why the various reports either did or did not move the markets. I suppose many of us “grew up” with you and you filled in the blanks of our education. You’ve been an educator, a patriot and an on-line mentor to many of us, and clearly a man of faith as well. Cheers to a great career, and cheers to another chapter opening for you. May you have much happiness, great prosperity, excellent health and be surrounded by wonderful friends and family. Thank you and God bless!
Dear Sam,
Thank you for all your valuable comments on the markets. Wish you a happy retirement. Even in the Netherlands we are going to miss you. Like Jesse said … and there is a time to go fishing.
Guy
Cher Sam,
Un grand merci pour vos bons conseils, toujours très judicieux et prudents !
Je vous souhaite de longues années de joie et de bonne santé !
Henri Paye (Belgium)
Sam, I’m happy for you to have achieved retirement and wish you success in this next stage of your life. May it exceed your expectations and be as wonderful as the advice you have provided to your readers. Thank you for all you have done.
Sam,
I have learned so much from just reading your columns over the years, for which I am deeply grateful. I wish you all the best in retirement, you will be missed.
Jules
You are one of the most honest educator like my college professor teaching us and giving selection o stocks and market .
We are going to miss you. God bless you with excellent health and happy retirement.
You deserve it.
Dear Sam:
I feel like I know you personally so forgive me for addressing you as Sam. I have been following you for such a long time and in fact did not know you had retired. I kept going to my bookmark and your last posting was May 31. I thought you were on vacation and was surprised at how long a vacation you were taking!
You have been such a great resoource to so many people and I feel somewhat lost when I start my trading day with no advice from you. You will be solrely missed by many. Nonetheless, I think your retirement is well deserved and I wish you good health and lots of joy and happiness in your retirement endeavors.
An appreciative follower:
Merrylin
REALLY ENJOYED YOUR IDEAS OVER THE YEARS…SORRY TO SEE YOU GO…BUT YOU DESERVE IT!
Best wishes for your retirement and thank you for expert analysis,you have set a very high standard for whoever tries to fill your shoes.I will miss your column
Hi Sam,
I will greatly miss your valuable insights. I have always searched your mails from all the rest when time was very limited. Thank you so much for the generosity of passing your knowledge and skill to us all these years.
May God richly bless you on your retirement !
Sam, your stock market guidance has been an important factor in my daily reads over the years. Trust is something earned, and you certainly earned that from me, by sorting through all the market noise. Best of luck in retirement. As I often told others, live your life the same way you drive your car, looking forward, not backwards. Best wishes.
What a great inspiration you have been to me . I wish you well . I did some mock investing in your many recommendations and if I had reallly invested in all of your recommendations I would be very well -off man financially more than what I am now . You are truly a sound believer and God Bless. Eric Hosanna
I so much looked forward to reading Sam’s inputs on the market daily. Maybe Sam will consider writing on a weekly basis to help his loyal followers gradually ween off his beneficial daily fix?
Sam, I wish you happiness in times ahead. You were amongst the best analysts around. Period.