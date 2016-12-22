Thursday Apple Rumors: Watch, HTTPS Switch, Nokia Lawsuits

Thursday Apple rumors (NASDAQ: AAPL ) include news regarding the company’s technology, a deadline extension for developers and an update of the Apple Watch.

Source: Apple

Watch: The company announced that the Apple Watch may soon be thinner than it already is. The smartwatch could be lighter following the tech company’s decision to file a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that could make the product thinner in the future. The move would allow the Apple Watch’s wristband to release vibrations rather than doing so via the smartwatch’s case. The move follows a trend in which electronic devices — especially smart ones — continue to reduce in size.

HTTPS Switch: Another one of the top Thursday Apple rumors surrounds the company’s decision to extend a deadline for developers. The company announced in a blog post that developers had until the end of the year to switch on App Transport Security by the end of the year. Essentially, they would have to connect via the Internet through HTTPS, which provides a layer of added security to regular websites entered via HTTP. The new deadline will be announced in the near future, but it has yet to be revealed.

Nokia Lawsuits: Cellphone maker Nokia continues to file more lawsuits against Apple due to claims that the Silicon Valley giant used Nokia’s technology in many of its products without shelling out cash for it. There are 32 patents being disputed in the lawsuit, including displays, user interface, software, video coding and more.

AAPL shares fell 0.8% Thursday.

More From InvestorPlace