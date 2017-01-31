Tuesday Apple Rumors: Future Version of iOS May Not Support 32-Bit Apps

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is bad news for 32-bit iOS apps . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

32-Bit Apps: A notification in the iOS 10.3 beta warns that 32-bit apps are on their way out, reports MacRumors. The notifications pops up when the user goes to open a 32-bit app in the beta. It states that the app will not work on future versions of iOS. It’s unknown is this means that iOS 11 won’t support 32-bit apps. As it is now, the iOS 10.3.2 beta still supports the apps. AAPL started forcing developers to make 64-bit apps in February 2015, but some apps not updated after that haven’t been affected by this change.

Colonge Store: Apple is reportedly preparing to open its second store in Colonge, Germany, AppleInsider notes. The tech company has announced that it is opening a second store in the city. However, photos taken of a building show a lit AAPL logo hidden behind tarps. Inside work on the building can’t be seen due to tarps blocking the way. Current rumors claims that the store will open its doors to customers for the first time in the second half of February.