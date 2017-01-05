Sears Store Closings List 2017

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) has released its Sears store closings list for 2017.

Sears Holdings Corp is planning to close down 42 of its locations this year in an effort to “increase its financial flexibility and improve long-term operating performance.” Locations in the Sears store closings list are considered non-profitable stores.

Here is the full Sears store closings list for 2017.

Albany Mall, Albany, GA

5555 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

1235 S Reed Road, Kokomo, IN

2259 S 9th St, Salina, KS

9001 Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge/Cortana, LA

197 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA

3099 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

12737 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN

1850 Adams St, Mankato, MN

3600 Country Club D,r Jefferson Cty, MO

3702 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, MO

3902 13th Ave, South Fargo, ND

1000 S Main St, Roswell, NM

2000 Brittain Road, Akron, OH

1075 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH

1701 River Valley Circle S, Lancaster, OH

Richmond Mall, Richmond Hts, OH

428 SW C Ave, Lawton, OK

1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

1500 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, PA

3595 Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, PA

1500 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI

2701 David H Mcleod Blvd, Florence, SC

2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, TN

4101 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX

500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, VA

301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, AL

1901 S Caraway Road, Jonesboro, AR

90 Elm St; Enfield Sq, Enfield, CT

301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales, FL

5101 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY

262 Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea, MA

10 Whitten Road, Augusta, ME

1261 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY

2000 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY

1 N Galleria Dr, Middletown, NY

9605 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY

1901 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK

3245 E State St, Hermitage/Sharon, PA

18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Lynnwood, WA

225 Meadowbrook Road, Bridgeport, WV

Towne Center Mall, Charleston, WV

It isn’t just locations on the Sears store closings list that will be affected in 2017. Sears Holdings Corp is also planning to close 108 Kmart stores this year. This brings its total number of SHLD stores closing this year to 150.

SHLD stock was up 5% as of Thursday morning.

