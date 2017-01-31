Super Bowl 2017 Location: Where Is the Super Bowl This Year?

The Super Bowl 2017 location is in Texas.

The 51st edition of the world’s biggest football game will take place in Houston, where the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons. It will mark Tom Brady’s fifth opportunity at getting a Super Bowl ring as he has already collected four rings over the years.

NRG Stadium is where the Texans play their home games, holding a seating capacity of nearly 72,000. The arena’s size amounts to 1,900,000 square feet in size with a playing surface of 97,000 square feet.

One of the most modern aspects of the stadium is the fact that it uses energy-efficient lighting that helps to power the 65,000 LED lights in the location. The place features 599 panels.

“We are deeply committed to providing renewable, reliable and affordable energy solutions, and these installations at these different stadiums really are designed to show the many thousands of fans that come and go for the game how these things work and how practical they are,” said Pat Hammond, director of media relations at NRG.

LED lights have a slate of other benefits, including no flicker, no red tinge and no warm-up time. The lights can also be dimmed for events that don’t require them at full capacity.

The stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004 and it has gone through many changes.

