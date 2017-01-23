NFL Predictions: Who Will Win Super Bowl 2017?

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to face off against each other on Feb. 5, 2017 and there are already predictions for who will win Super Bowl 2017.

According to CBS Sports, the New England Patriots are the favorites to win Super Bowl 2017. The publication says that the over/under for the game is set at 57.5 and that it may be a close game between the two teams.

Bleacher Report is also taking the side of the New England Patriots when it comes to predicting who will win Super Bowl 2017. It cites the team’s better defense, stronger motivation after Deflategate and more postgame experience as the reason the Patriots will beat out the Atlanta Falcons.

A previous prediction claims that the Atlanta Falcons are the team who will win Super Bowl 2017. This prediction was made with Madden 17 back in August of 2016. It saw the Falcons fighting its way past other teams to the final game. However, the game predicted that the New England Patriots would lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, which wasn’t the case.

NJ.com is also predicting that the New England Patriots will overtake the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 2017. However, it notes that a strong offense from the Falcons is one way that the team could take the victory away from the Patriots.

While we don’t know for sure who will win Super Bowl 2017, we do at least know when it will take place. Football fans can watch the game on Sunday, Feb. 5, with kickoff taking place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.