Wednesday Apple Rumors: APPL Releases New AirPods Update

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an update for the AirPods. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPods Update: AAPL has released a small update for its AirPods, reports AppleInsider. The new update was quietly pushed out by the company to solve issues with the wireless headphones. The tech company hasn’t said what these bug fixes are. However, it is likely that they addressed issues with device synchronization and connectivity. The update downloads when the AirPods are in the charger, the charger is plugged in and the linked iPhone is nearby with a Wi-Fi connection.

Original Content: Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the company may be looking into making original TV content, MacRumors notes. According to the AAPL CEO, the company has its “toe in the water” due to its experience with Apple Music. Cook didn’t say much else about the company’s original content efforts. However, he did note that the company’s TV set-top box has come a long way and says that it may give them a “clear platform” to work with.

Immigration Ban: Tim Cook is considering taking legal action over President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order, reports The Wall Street Journal. The executive order signed by Trump on Friday banned refugees from seven countries from entering the United States. Cook argues that this has affected hundreds of the company’s employees. He didn’t say exactly what legal action AAPL may take against the order, but said it should be “constructive and productive.”