Why AI Could Drive Inflation Higher

Your utility bill just came in the mail. You open it up, as you usually do every month.
But this time, there’s a surprise.
The number is much higher than you expected.
Great, you think. Just what I needed.
For many Americans, electricity is already one of the largest utility expenses in the monthly household budget.
And lately, those bills have been going up in households all across the country.
The average American household now spends about $140 per month on electricity, and rising demand for power is putting additional strain on the grid.
In fact, the issue has become serious enough that officials recently met at the White House to discuss the growing strain.
That’s a problem at a time when policymakers are still trying to bring inflation down.
Now, inflation appears to be moving in the right direction. This week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed prices rose 0.3% in February and 2.4% year-over-year. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% for the month and 2.5% over the past year.
But when you dig into the details, there is one major red flag: electricity costs.
Prices were 4.8% higher in February than a year ago, and natural gas prices climbed 10.9% over the same period. Gasoline prices fell 5.6% year-over-year in February, but they’ve jumped about 60 cents per gallon on average in just the past month.
And this is before the Iran conflict drove oil prices higher.
So, what’s behind the rising electricity costs this year?
Artificial intelligence.
In today’s Market 360, I’ll explain how AI is consuming enormous amounts of power, why demand will continue growing, why tech giants are investing hundreds of billions of dollars to support it… and where the biggest opportunities for investors may lie.
The Race to Build AI’s Backbone
The world’s largest technology companies are now racing to build the infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence.
And they’re spending staggering amounts of money to do it.
In 2025 alone, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) collectively spent roughly $337 billion on AI infrastructure.
And their capital spending plans suggest that number could climb to $600 billion in 2026.
That’s more than the entire annual economic output of countries like Sweden or Poland.
But here’s what many investors don’t realize.
The biggest challenge in building these massive AI systems isn’t just the chips.
The bottleneck isn’t software. It’s hardware.
You see, AI doesn’t run on code alone.
It runs on servers that can handle extreme heat, networking systems designed to connect hundreds of thousands of processors and cooling assemblies engineered for reliability.
And it needs power infrastructure capable of delivering electricity to facilities that consume as much energy as a small city.
When you’re operating systems at that scale, everything has to work perfectly.
Because when hundreds of thousands of GPUs are connected together, every component has to work flawlessly.
A single point of failure can shut down an entire system. And when you’re running facilities this large, even a short disruption can cost millions of dollars.
This means tech giants are relying on companies that design and build the infrastructure that keeps these facilities running.
That’s where the real opportunity is hiding.
The “Picks and Shovels” of the AI Boom
History shows that when an industry goes through a massive buildout like this, the biggest fortunes aren’t always made by the companies everyone is watching.
During the California Gold Rush, thousands of people rushed west, hoping to strike it rich.
Many spent years searching for gold, and only a handful actually found it.
Some of the biggest fortunes of that era were made by businesses that supplied the tools miners needed, which were picks, shovels and equipment.
A similar dynamic is unfolding in AI today.
As tech companies rush to build larger and more powerful AI systems, they need enormous amounts of infrastructure to make it all work.
That means the companies building that infrastructure could end up among the biggest winners in this shift.
And that’s exactly where I’ve been focusing my latest research.
While many investors are focused on chatbots, software and AI applications, some of the biggest opportunities may come from the companies supplying the technology that keeps these systems running.
Because the next phase of the AI boom may not be defined by software breakthroughs.
It may be defined by the infrastructure that powers them.
And that brings us back to your utility bill.
The AI boom is driving an enormous surge in demand for electricity – and the systems needed to generate, deliver and manage that power. So, don’t expect your bill to go down anytime soon.
Now, I recently put together a special presentation to further explain what’s driving this shift – and the companies that could benefit as tech giants pour hundreds of billions of dollars into building the systems behind AI.
If you want to better understand why the next phase of the AI boom needs as much electricity as it does – and the companies helping to make it possible – I encourage you to watch the full presentation here now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360