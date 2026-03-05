What Big Tech’s White House Meeting Means for the Next Stage of the AI Boom

If you ask most people on the street what the United States needs to do to win the AI race against China, you’ll get a few answers.
Better chips. More data centers. AI-powered robots.
They’d all be wrong.
Because none of those things work without electricity.
Before any of that happens, we need power.
A lot more power.
That’s why this week, President Trump brought several of the most powerful technology leaders in the world back to the White House.
What makes that remarkable is that many of these same executives were among his fiercest critics just a few years ago.
But artificial intelligence is changing the equation.
AI is advancing so quickly that electricity is becoming the limiting factor.
And if the United States wants to maintain leadership in AI, we will need vastly more power to run the data centers that make it possible.
In today’s Market 360, I’ll explain why electricity is emerging as the most important constraint in the AI Revolution, what Big Tech and the White House plan to do about it – and why the companies positioned at this bottleneck may hold enormous strategic leverage as the next phase of AI unfolds.
AI’s Infrastructure Arms Race
This meeting raises an important question: Why has energy become central to the AI conversation?
The answer is simple. The AI boom is no longer just a software story; it is an infrastructure arms race.
Technology giants are competing to build larger models, deploy them faster and scale them globally. Each new generation of AI systems requires dramatically more computing power than the last. What began as a software breakthrough is now a race to build the physical backbone that enables advanced AI.
But there is a constraint that few investors are focusing on.
Training advanced models consumes vast power. Deploying them at scale consumes even more.
And that reality is becoming impossible to ignore.
According to Axios, nearly 3,000 data centers are currently under construction or planned across the United States – on top of roughly 4,000 already in operation. Power consumption in the U.S. is projected to hit record highs in 2026, with some forecasts suggesting we will need the equivalent of 15 to 20 new power plants just to keep up with AI’s appetite.
In many regions, utilities cannot expand capacity fast enough to meet rising demand. Transmission upgrades take years. Interconnection queues are backed up. And in some areas, the grid is already operating near capacity.
This is the backdrop behind this week’s meeting at the White House.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly viewed as a strategic industry. But leadership in AI requires scale, and scale requires electricity.
That creates pressure.
Pressure on the grid. Pressure on utilities. Pressure on prices.
And both policymakers and technology leaders understand that this constraint cannot be ignored.
That’s why, this week at the White House, the companies agreed to what the administration called a “ratepayer protection pledge.”
The idea behind the agreement is simple.
Rather than relying entirely on local utilities – and potentially driving up household electricity costs – the companies pledged to build, buy or finance the power needed to run their AI data centers themselves.
In other words, they will increasingly supply their own electricity.
The goal is to ensure that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure does not push up energy costs for consumers – an issue that has begun to draw scrutiny from regulators and local communities.
In announcing the agreement, President Trump said the pledge would allow the United States to maintain “the most advanced A.I. infrastructure on the planet without American families being forced to pick up the tab.”
The Solution AI Builders Are Turning To
So how exactly are these companies going to deliver on the promise they just made?
The answer is relatively simple: They are generating their own power.
They can’t afford to wait years for new transmission lines or utility approvals. What’s more, even brief disruptions can ripple through enterprise systems, customer platforms and mission-critical applications.
Reliability is non-negotiable.
That’s why many companies are now turning to distributed, on-site generation systems that can be deployed directly at data centers, independent of broader grid constraints.
This offers several strategic advantages:
- Speed. On-site systems can often be deployed far faster than new transmission projects or centralized power expansions.
- Resilience. Generating electricity at the point of use reduces exposure to grid congestion and regional instability.
- Scalability. As AI workloads expand, capacity can be added incrementally, allowing infrastructure to grow alongside demand.
This helps explain why the companies enabling this shift are quietly moving into a position of enormous strategic leverage.
Because when the world’s largest technology firms suddenly need vast amounts of reliable energy, the businesses that can supply it become incredibly valuable.
In fact, one of the companies positioned at this critical junction is a stock I already follow closely. I recently wrote a special report explaining why companies like this could become major beneficiaries of the AI power boom.
That’s especially true when you consider what’s on the horizon…
Project Apex: The Next Stage of AI
See, the demand for power is about to accelerate even further.
Because soon, a project I’ve been calling the “ChatGPT Killer” is about to take the world by storm.
I recently tested this new AI breakthrough to see what it was all about.
And what I saw left me stunned.
Not only does it represent a major upgrade in AI. But as soon as the rest of the industry learns about it, they’re going to scramble to catch up.
In my latest special briefing, I explain the importance of this new breakthrough, why this phase of AI may be the most critical yet – and how investors can position themselves to profit from the companies at the center of it.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360