3 Stocks to Sell Before May 19

Every so often, a single day changes the course of technological progress. For example…
- October 1, 1908: Ford Motor Co. (F) introduced the Model T.
- October 26, 1958: Pan Am’s Boeing 707 completed the first scheduled transatlantic jet service from New York to Paris.
- January 9, 2007: Steve Jobs walked onstage and introduced the iPhone.
- November 30, 2022: OpenAI released ChatGPT.
These were not quiet, obscure breakthroughs buried in a lab.
They arrived with fanfare.
Pan Am’s flight featured a full marching band and global press coverage. The iPhone announcement drew roughly 7,500 people in person, and liveblogs attracted at least another 400,000. ChatGPT was possibly the flashiest: It reached 1 million users in five days, then an estimated 100 million monthly active users two months later.
And yet, Wall Street has a remarkable habit of acting surprised when a new technological age knocks on the door. Railroad stocks kept rising for at least eight years after the world entered the jet age. (They would eventually collapse in the late 1960s.) Nokia and BlackBerry Ltd.’s (BB) shares went up for months after the iPhone was announced. And software stocks kept inflating until the middle of last year, despite clear signs that AI was getting proficient at coding.
Investors could see the future onstage, but many kept valuing the past as if nothing had changed.
That matters because May 19 could mark another one of those before-and-after moments.
On that day, one of the world’s most prominent artificial intelligence companies will launch what InvestorPlace senior analyst Eric Fry and I believe will be a game-changing suite of AI products. They will be powered by a new form of the technology Eric is calling “A-AI.”
If history is any guide, the market’s first reaction will be dangerously incomplete.
Fortunately, many industry insiders are already giving clues about which firms will be in the “splash zone” of this disruption. They’re selling shares in the companies they run, and they’re doing it faster than you might expect.
In this update, I’d like to highlight three firms with unusual insider sales as a clear sign to get out before May 19.
Stock to Sell No. 1: The Vanishing Freelancer Model
The first candidate to sell is a global online marketplace specializing in freelance work:
Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR).
Shares rose almost 20% last week after management announced surprisingly strong results. Revenue of $105 million and earnings per share of $0.62 beat forecasts by 1% each, reassuring markets that the freelancer marketplace was still alive.
However, a significant share sale by its CEO should give investors a reason to pause.
On April 30, an SEC filing revealed that Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman had significantly accelerated the pace of his preauthorized stock sales from around 20,000 per year to 66,000. That stands in sharp contrast with his upbeat comments in prepared earnings call remarks, where he claimed that “the fundamental [AI-powered] dynamics of this market are moving in our direction.”
I suspect that artificial intelligence is quickly replacing the type of work commonly sold on Fiverr. Popular Fiverr services include website development, book publishing, and logo design – all things that ChatGPT and its rivals can now do. In fact, Anthropic’s Claude Cowork can build a $10,000 animated website almost instantly.
That spells trouble for the Israeli firm, which hasn’t turned an operating profit in the seven years since going public in 2019. The freelancer marketplace is facing competition from AI chatbots, and growth is stalling out. Why pay a freelancer on Fiverr $100 for a set of logos when you can ask ChatGPT to design thousands of them for no apparent cost?
Fiverr’s overhead costs are also high. Advertising costs eat up $0.31 for every $1 generated, leaving little left over for anything else. Though total disaster hasn’t struck Fiverr’s financials quite yet, insiders don’t seem keen on sticking around to see what happens next.
Stock to Sell No. 2: The SaaS Company That the “SaaSpocalyse” Forgot
It’s been a generally awful year for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies – the firms that charge monthly fees for access to cloud-based programs. It’s been so bad that one SaaS index, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), has fallen 28% since last September on AI disruption fears. Individual names like Monday.com Inc. (MNDY) and Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) have fared even worse, shedding over 75% of their value since their 2025 peaks.
Except one:
EverCommerce Inc (EVCM).
Shares of the $2 billion firm have essentially traded sideways for the past year, sidestepping the massive “SaaSpocalypse” that has consumed its peers. Shares trade for 18X cash flows (within striking distance of its full-history average), and a casual observer might sense nothing wrong with this company that creates software to help small businesses manage operations, billings, payments and marketing.
That could quickly change.
You see, artificial intelligence is upending the SaaS market not because it offers the end-to-end services that EverCommerce or Salesforce Inc. (CRM) provides. That’s a complex task that requires a small army of sales and onboarding staff in addition to a working product.
Instead, AI labs are providing software tools that allow competitors to spring up almost overnight and charge a fraction of what incumbents do. Vibe-coded startups don’t need many engineers, and one AI-powered competitor to Salesforce named “Twenty” reportedly has only 34 employees. They charge between $9 and $19 per month per seat… a tenth of what Salesforce typically asks for.
EverCommerce’s management isn’t waiting around either. Since mid-2025, the company’s top executives (CEO, CFO, CLO) have been selling available shares on the open market. Almost $1 million in stock has been sold across eight transactions.
In addition, CEO Eric Remer has sold stock through 10b5-1 plans faster than he’s been awarded them – a typically bearish sign. In the past month alone, he has sold $674,000 worth of stock this way… more than he earns from a full year of salary.
So, don’t be complacent with SaaS stocks that have yet to fall; if insiders are getting out, it’s often a sign that you should, too.
Stock to Sell No. 3: Can AI Create TV Shows?
Executives at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) have a long history of selling into strength. Co-CEO Gregory Peters made one large sale in July 2020 after the work-from-home craze almost doubled the value of Netflix’s shares. He then made seven more between February 2024 and November 2025 after the stock recovered from a brutal 2022 selloff.
Gregory Peters’ Netflix (NFLX) sales
Source: Tipranks
That’s why a recent round of selling last February should raise eyebrows. These sales were made after shares fell over 40% from their peak, and mark the first time Peters has sold shares after such a deep selloff. Three other executives with similar selling histories did the same.
In fairness, I think these sales are premature. Analysts expect the video streaming firm to hit 14% sales growth this year, powered by rising subscriber numbers and higher monthly fees. Besides, we are entering the most expensive midterm election year in history, which should send Netflix’s advertising revenues to new records.
However, the truth is that artificial intelligence is coming for video creation as well. In fact, I believe we might be just one to three years away from tools that can create entire TV shows from a single prompt.
There are already plenty of signs this can happen. Last February, ByteDance released Seedance 2.0, an astonishingly powerful model that created realistic clips of Hollywood actors. Fearful media firms immediately sent the Chinese firm cease-and-desist orders. (The Netflix insider sales happened right in this period.)
Soon after, New York-based startup Runway began getting traction online after launching real-time intelligent avatars that ranged from the ultra-realistic to the uncanny.
Choose your next company avatar
Source: Runway
“A-AI” will turbocharge this process, allowing AI to not only create plots, scripts, characters, keyframes, and full-length videos, but also give the technology the tools to review its work and iterate until a near-perfect output is created. After all, AI models are increasingly able to evaluate and iterate on their outputs. There’s no reason it can’t do the same with creative work.
That’s why Netflix should start landing on investors’ long-term “Sell” lists. Though shares will likely rise for the next couple of months as election season gets underway (and first-quarter earnings last week topped estimates), insiders selling suggests they might be sensing longer-term trouble ahead from this emerging competitive threat.
The “A-AI” Revolution
Most investors have a bad habit of looking only in the rearview mirror. Value investors take long-term earnings and draw a straight line through them. If a company averaged $1 per share in profits, then this year’s $0.20 disappointment must be temporary, right?
Meanwhile, growth investors and algorithmic traders often take rising revenue numbers or stock prices and draw a line through that.
Both strategies work well in ordinary times. Most value stocks recover, given enough time and capital. And most growth stocks keep going up. Buying both the top-performing S&P 500 companies and cheapest ones routinely yields excellent results.
But technological disruptions tend to cut these trends short. The rise of the internet, for instance, not only destroyed many traditional “value” businesses like brick-and-mortar retailing. It also hurt “growth” businesses like AOL by creating nimbler competitors.
Smartphone apps like Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) hurt both the traditional taxi medallion market and the upstart car-sharing business like Zipcar.
We’re now facing a new era that threatens the same fate for companies in its path. Hundreds of firms will see their stock prices fall; the recent SaaSpocalypse is only the start.
To make sure you’re on the right side of that split, Eric released a special presentation he calls the Agentic Reckoning. He goes into greater depth of what “A-AI” is… and the stocks that should benefit from this new technological age.
Plus, he reveals his No. 1 stock to buy before this technology takes off.
Click here to watch Eric’s special presentation now.
Until next week,
Thomas Yeung, CFA
Market Analyst, InvestorPlace