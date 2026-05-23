Most Investors Are Flying Blind

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Volatility is becoming the market’s default setting and the investors with the right signals may have a major advantage
If you have any experience flying at all, you’ll recognize the following scenario.
The flight is going along smoothly. You’ve had your snacks. The cabin lights are dim. People are half-asleep, staring at movies or wondering why airplane seats still won’t recline any further.
Suddenly, the bottom drops.
The cabin jolts violently, spilling drinks.
And the pilot’s voice cuts through the speakers: “Ladies and gentlemen, please return to your seats and fasten your seat belts immediately.”
You’ve hit turbulence.
Credit: Diy13
Usually, it only lasts a few minutes, but those few minutes can feel terrifying.
Of course, seasoned pilots know that turbulence is common. Beyond that, while it’s unpleasant, it’s rarely dangerous.
But while turbulence scares the heck out of passengers, something else entirely terrifies pilots…
Flying blind.
I don’t just mean poor visibility but losing the instruments that tell you where you are, where you’re headed, and what’s waiting ahead inside the storm.
Investors today often act more like passengers than pilots.
Market volatility feels dangerous due to its violent swings and uncertainty.
Not to mention the scare headlines the mainstream media loves.
But volatility itself is not necessarily the greatest threat.
The real danger may be trying to navigate an increasingly shaky market with an outdated playbook… or worse, no reliable signals at all.
Reading the Right Signals
While some investors freeze during volatile markets, veteran trader Jonathan Rose has done the opposite.
In fact, some of his biggest gains have come during periods when fear dominated Wall Street. The kind of market “turbulence” that scares many investors changes the game for options traders who understand how to navigate it.
Jonathan spent years on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange learning how professional traders used volatility, leverage, and unusual options activity to identify opportunities long before the broader market caught on.
His strategy doesn’t depend on market predictions. He reacts to what the market is already doing and finds the most efficient way to profit.
Today, that experience forms the backbone of his strategy.
That’s how, during the 2008 financial crisis – one of the most terrifying market environments in modern history – Jonathan generated more than $4 million in capital gains in his personal trading account.
This isn’t a theory or any back-tested strategy. It’s Jonathan’s real gains from navigating the volatility in 2008.
Not because volatility disappeared, but because he understood how to navigate it.
That’s what he is bringing to subscribers today in the Masters in Trading.
And the truth is, volatility itself feels less like an occasional hiccup and more like the default environment today.
Markets are swinging violently on interest rates…tariffs…wars…artificial intelligence…elections… and growing fears about debt and an economic slowdown.
Entire sectors can soar or collapse in a matter of days.
What once felt unusual is increasingly becoming normal, and that may represent one of the biggest investing shifts of the past decade.
Over the last few years, investors operated in an unusually forgiving environment.
Buying the dip worked.
Passive investing worked.
Owning the biggest tech stocks worked.
But today’s market looks and feels less like a smooth flight and more like flying through a storm system.
What This Looks Like in the Real World
When the Iran-U.S. conflict began, crude oil volatility spiked. Many investors were looking to the news media or the government for what would happen next.
Jonathan didn’t take that approach. He used his systems to determine where the smart money was already moving.
The answer was clear. Institutional positioning was concentrated in energy names before the broader market caught on.
Jonathan recommended that his subscribers enter a bullish trade on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on February 19. Forty-two days later, they exited with a 780% gain.
Shortly after, the same approach led him to another energy name, IREN Ltd. (IREN), where his subscribers locked in a 485% gain over about 2 months.
Jonathan didn’t try to predict the war or its impact on energy prices. He just followed the footprints.
To be clear, Jonathan doesn’t advise against holding stocks. But to properly navigate the market “turbulence,” you can pair your longer-term holds with something that turns volatility from an enemy into an edge.
That’s going to be the focus of an event Jonathan will host next Thursday, May 28, alongside Marc Chaikin, the legendary market technician and founder of Chaikin Analytics.
How Jonathan and Marc Are Navigating the Market Turbulence
We’ve already looked at Jonathan’s background and how he approaches volatile markets.
But Marc brings a different kind of expertise to the table.
Serious market watchers are familiar with Marc, whose Power Gauge indicator has been helping investors identify institutional money flows for decades. His analytical tools are used by some of the biggest names on Wall Street.
Next week, Jonathan and Marc are combining their two flagship “smart money” signals for the first time ever.
Both systems follow institutional money. But they view the same data through different lenses.
Jonathan’s quantitative tool reveals what the big players are doing before prices move. Chaikin’s Money Flow measures the actual flow of capital in or out of a stock in real time.
Combining these approaches creates a more complete picture of where institutional money is really going. And when both signals align on the same trade, the results from nearly 200 back-tested trades are striking: an 81%-win rate and a 147% average gain. And critically, the combined signal helped avoid two out of every three losing trades.
For more details, put next Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on your calendar. That’s when Jonathan and Marc will walk you through their “Convergence Trigger.” It’s a free event; you just need to reserve your spot, which you can do right here.
Buying and holding stocks is still a great strategy, but in a market where turbulence is becoming the norm… You want to be more like a confident pilot, rather than a nervous passenger.
You can join Jonathan and Marc at their event next Thursday and learn how they use their signals to navigate the market under any conditions.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace