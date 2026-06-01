When the Market Panics, These Traders Get Rich – Here’s How…

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Imagine you’re at dinner with a group of friends.
There’s someone at the table you don’t know very well. A friend of a friend.
And in passing, you hear him say something that almost makes you spill your drink…
He says he’s been making gains of 100%, 200%, even 500% on trades in the stock market.
What’s more, he says some of these gains have come in a matter of months…
Others in weeks…
And some in just days.
At first, it sounds outlandish. Maybe even impossible.
You don’t want to cause an embarrassing scene, so you let it go. But in the back of your mind, you’re thinking: This guy has to be full of it.
And honestly, I wouldn’t blame you for being skeptical.
If some random person at dinner told me he was pulling triple-digit gains from the market in days or weeks, I’d probably raise an eyebrow too.
But what if he wasn’t exaggerating?
What if there really was a way to spot fast-moving trades and make triple-digit gains before most investors even know which way is up?
That’s where my friend and InvestorPlace colleague Jonathan Rose comes in.
Jonathan is a veteran trader who spent more than 16 years trading on the Chicago trading pits. That means he didn’t learn how markets move from a textbook – he learned it in the middle of the action – watching billions of dollars flow through the market in real time.
And over the past year, he’s used that experience to help his followers target some truly remarkable gains, like…
- 209% in only 13 days from Lyft…
- 959% in 31 days from Albemarle Corp…
- And 1,234% in only 12 days from MP Materials.
Now, I realize numbers like that can sound hard to believe. But that’s exactly why I wanted to sit down with Jonathan for this week’s Navellier Market Buzz.
Because he has a very specific way of finding these opportunities.
He follows what he calls Wall Street’s “hidden bets” – the unusual trading activity that can tip off where big money is moving before the headlines catch up.
And when he spots the right setup, he can use a short-term trading strategy to potentially boost the gains from a stock move by 500% or more.
That’s why I think you’ll want to hear what he has to say. And after you watch, I also encourage you to check out Jonathan’s latest presentation with Marc Chaikin.
Together, they’ll show you how Jonathan’s strategy combines with Marc’s Money Flow indicator to identify stocks where the big money may already be lining up.
You can watch the replay right here.
Click the image below to watch my chat with Jonathan now.
If you haven’t already, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And if you’d like to learn more about Jonathan, check out his YouTube channel here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
How to Find Better Trades in a Volatile Market
One of the biggest themes from my conversation with Jonathan is that the strategy involved with making gains like this doesn’t have to be as complicated as many people think.
In fact, Jonathan has repeatedly said that some of his most successful followers started with very little experience.
They’re not professional traders. They’re not glued to a screen all day. Instead, they’re following a proven process.
That process is the heart of the new presentation Jonathan recently hosted with veteran market analyst Marc Chaikin of Chaikin Analytics.
Together, they’ve developed a new “Convergence” signal that combines Jonathan’s “Unusual Options Activity” scanner with Marc’s “Money Flow” indicator to identify winning opportunities in today’s volatile market.
In the presentation, they’ll explain exactly how it works, why it may be useful in today’s volatile market and reveal five stocks currently meeting their criteria.
You can watch the replay and learn more here.
Sincerely,
Editor, Market 360