Thursday Apple Rumors: New AAPL Patent Includes Watch Band Battery

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a new patent for a Watch band. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

Watch Band: AAPL has been granted a patent for a possible future Watch band, reports 9to5Mac. The patent shows off a Watch band that may be able to keep the company’s smartwatch running for multiple days. This band includes a battery that would be able power the smartwatch. The patent also mentions that the band could be charged by the same dock used to charge the Watch. Another small detail to note in the patent is the watch itself. This watch is circular in design, which is different from the current square style AAPL sells.

iPad Future: Tim Cook is still excited for the iPad despite declining sales, MacRumors notes. Cook recently said that there are “exciting things” coming to the iPad. He also said that he is “optimistic” about where things are heading for the device. All of this comes on the heels of declining sales in the holiday season. AAPL sold 13.1 million in its most recent quarter, which is down from the 16.1 million sold during the same time in 2015.