4 Clever Ways to Score a Pay Raise

We could all use a pay raise. However, getting one can be a lot more complicated than simply asking, so if you want to score an increase in your salary, you might have to get creative.

According to research by Villanova University, employers are motivated to avoid the high cost of worker turnover. Employers who offer a pay raise more frequently than others tend to reap the benefits of doing so, with advantages like increased employee production, loyalty and overall job satisfaction.

But sometimes, companies are either unwilling or just not in a position to bump up your annual pay simply for the asking.

With that information in mind, let’s take a look at four proven ways to get the pay raise that you want, need and deserve — even if your company isn’t willing to shell out an extra dime.

#1: Get Certified

Do you work in an industry where certifications matter? If so, you can almost always increase your salary by enhancing your resume. Your company might be unwilling to budge on pay right now, but by taking a course and getting certified in a specific skillset, you may be able to shift the balance of power in your favor.

Specialized employees are much more valuable to employers than employees who only possess generic skills. Thus, getting certified will give you a much better chance of getting a straight-up raise.

#2: Negotiate a Better Compensation Package

Are you certain you’ll get denied if you ask for a pay raise? Well, there are other ways to improve your financial situation beyond a bigger paycheck.

One of the most popular strategies — at least in big companies — is to enhance the compensation package.

Remember that salary isn’t everything. There are also employee-sponsored savings accounts, health insurance and other benefits. If you can find a way to save money in these areas, you’ll essentially give yourself a raise.

#3: Work From Home

Remote working is becoming more and more commonplace in the American workforce. According to a survey from Dialpad, 81.2% of respondents spend fewer than 40 hours a week at their desks. More than 73% of respondents report working from home at least some of the time. These numbers signal that working from home is no longer questionable — it’s practical and conventional.

What does this have to do with increasing your salary?

Well, consider that the average worker can save between $2,000 and $7,000 per year working from home. These savings come in the form of transportation, food, clothing and accessories, childcare, tax deductions, and other related expenses.

