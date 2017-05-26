Woman Sues Jelly Belly After Discovering the Candy Contains Sugar

A woman is suing Jelly Belly after only recently learning that its sweet treats contain sugar.

Jessica Gomez, a woman from California, claims that she was tricked into buying Jelly Belly’s Sport Beans product due to misleading labeling. She claims that listing “evaporated cane juice” in the ingredients section is the candy maker’s way of trying to trick its customers.

Gomez has filed the lawsuit against Jelly Belly in the United States District Court Central District of California. She says that using the name evaporated cane juice for sugar goes against the Food and Drug Administration’s call for “common name” labeling on products.

Jelly Belly says that Gomez’s claim about the product being misleading is “nonsense.” It argues that there is no way she could have seen evaporated cane sugar in the ingredients and not noticed the sugar content listed in the Nutrition Facts panel on the product. The company also says that some athletes may be purposefully seeking the sugar to maintain an intense exercise routine, reports Eater.

“For a company to list ‘evaporated cane juice’ instead of just ‘sugar’ on its product label does seem misleading,” Jordan Elias, an attorney with San Francisco’s Girard Gibbs LLP, told Forbes. “Although the company will likely argue that people know what they’re getting when they buy jelly beans and not everyone who bought jelly beans did so because of what the label said.”

While Gomez had filed the case in a California court, Jelly Belly has made it so that it will take place in a federal court located in Los Angeles.