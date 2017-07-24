Bush’s Baked Beans Recall: Which Cans Are Affected?

A Bush’s baked beans recall has been issued.

Several of the company’s baked beans products have “potentially defective side seams on the cans,” the company said in a statement. Quality assurance checks within Bush’s helped to determine the flaw in the design of these food products, leading to the recall.

The items affected include:

28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977.

28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0003940091974 and 00340001974.

28-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 003940091614 and 003940001614.

The flaw was caused by a temporary quality issue with one of its suppliers, but the problem was remedied swiftly and the company is now producing cans of baked beans without problems once again.

“It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled,” Bush’s said in a statement.

The company added that it is working with its warehouses to get the products removed from all locations.

Bush’s added the following in order to help you determine whether or not your cans were affected: