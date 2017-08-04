4 Top-Ranked Vanguard Mutual Funds for Stunning Returns

Founded by John C. Bogle in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world’s largest investment management companies. The company has around $4.4 trillion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2017)and offers about 180 domestic funds and 190 funds for foreign markets. It offers asset management and financial planning services to clients throughout the globe.

Vanguard stands out from the other mutual fund companies because it is owned by the funds themselves. The company believes that this structure helps management focus better on shareholder interests. Among the advantages Vanguard claims to offer, low-cost and no-load are the most notable.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Vanguard mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Vanguard funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Vanguard Growth Index Investor Shares (MUTF: VIGRX ) seeks long-term capital growth by investing in equity securities of large-cap companies. VIGRX employs an indexing investment approach. The fund aims to track the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index by investing most of its assets in stocks that make up the index. Vanguard Growth Index has a year-to-date return of 17.7%.

Walter Nejman is one of the fund managers of VIGRX since 2016.

Vanguard LifeStrategy Growth Investor Shares (MUTF: VASGX ) invests in other Vanguard mutual funds with asset allocation of nearly 80% in equity securities and about 20% in debt securities and bonds. VASGX seeks appreciation of income and capital for the long run. Vanguard LifeStrategy Growth Investor has a year-to-date return of 11.8%.

VASGX has an expense ratio of 0.00% compared with the category average of 0.81%.

Vanguard U.S. Value Investor Shares (MUTF: VUVLX ) seeks growth of capital and income for the long run. VUVLX invests all of its assets in value companies having low price/earnings (P/E) ratios. The fund focuses on acquiring stocks of large and mid-cap companies having impressive growth potential and favorable valuations. Vanguard US Value Investor has a year-to-date return of 4.4%.

As of March, 2017, VUVLX held 211 issues, with 3.22% of its assets invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.

Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Investor Shares (MUTF: VGPMX ) invests the majority of its assets in stocks of foreign and domestic companies involved in exploration, mining, development, fabrication, processing, marketing, or distribution of rare metals and minerals. VGPMX seeks growth of capital for the long run. Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Investor has a year-to-date return of 9.7%.

Jamie Horvat is the fund manager of VGPMX since 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Vanguard mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>