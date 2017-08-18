Bitcoin’s Rise Is Inversely Proportional to Trump Distrust

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies derive much of their value from panic about other assets, and about the governments standing behind real or “fiat” currencies. Yes, there are many governments it is wise to distrust. I just never thought ours could be one of them.

But many people now think it is. When people fear or distrust a government, for any reason, their money seeks alternatives to it, and Bitcoin is the latest.

Despite a nasty fork, which created Bitcoin Cash, and the possibility of another fork as early as November, the price of Bitcoin continues to rise.

As the July 18 fork approached the price of a Bitcoin fell, briefly, below $1,900. One month later, on Aug. 16, it was over $4,300. Something similar happened to Ethereum, the primary alternative token, which briefly fell to near $150 just before the fork, but was over $300 one month later.

The total value of the cryptocurrency market stood at $141 billion on Aug. 14. That’s a fraction of the value of all the “unicorn” companies out there, about $900 billion, and that in turn is a fraction of the capitalization of a U.S. stock exchange. (It’s close to the size of the Qatar stock market.)

While Bitcoin itself is said to be worth $71 billion, that’s just an estimate, created by multiplying the total supply by the price on the last trade. Still, even if the value were cut in half, its performance this year would be better than anything else you could own.

That’s why Bitcoin bulls like John McAfee are working overtime insisting cryptocurrencies are not in a bubble, while others predict it will hit $15,000 this year.

