4 Health Care Providers & Services Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 4 Health Care Providers & Services stocks are better this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these stocks has an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”) rating.

This week, National HealthCare Corporation’s (NHC) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. National HealthCare Corporation operates long-term health care centers. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NHC stock.

Almost Family, Inc. (AFAM) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Almost Family, Inc. is a regionally focused provider of home health services with locations around the United States. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AFAM stock.

This is a strong week for HealthEquity Inc (HQY). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HQY stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Addus HomeCare Corporation provides a range of social and medical services to individuals in the home. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ADUS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.