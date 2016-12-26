Biggest Movers in Financial Stocks Now – CO HIIQ ONDK JYNT

The Financial sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

China Cord Blood Corporation ( CO ): CO stock is up 18.5% today.

Health Insurance Inn ( HIIQ ): HIIQ stock is up 9.72% today.

On Deck Capital Inc ( ONDK ): ONDK stock is up 7.26% today.

The Joint Corp Cmn ( JYNT ): JYNT stock is up 4.72% today.

Pzena Investment Management Inc ( PZN ): PZN stock is up 4.39% today.

Boston Pvt Finl Hldg ( BPFH ): BPFH stock is up 3.69% today.

Riverview Bancorp ( RVSB ): RVSB stock is up 3.68% today.

Midland Sts BNC Cmn ( MSBI ): MSBI stock is up 3.57% today.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc ( CORR ): CORR stock is up 3.52% today.

Agrofresh Solutions ( AGFS ): AGFS stock is up 3.32% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Donegal Group Cl B ( DGICB ): DGICB stock is down 8.65% today.

Optimumbank Hldgs ( OPHC ): OPHC stock is down 8.16% today.

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd ( WF ): WF stock is down 4.9% today.

MFA Financial Inc ( MFA ): MFA stock is down 3.66% today.

Sunshine Bancorp Cmn ( SBCP ): SBCP stock is down 3.64% today.

Union Bankshares Inc ( UNB ): UNB stock is down 3.05% today.

Eagle Bancorp [Mt] ( EBMT ): EBMT stock is down 3.02% today.

First Internet Bcp ( INBK ): INBK stock is down 3.01% today.

Conifer Holdings Cmn ( CNFR ): CNFR stock is down 2.68% today.

Midsouth Bancorp ( MSL ): MSL stock is down 2.62% today.

