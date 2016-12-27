Biggest Movers in Financial Stocks Now – OMF SSRI VHC OZRK

The Financial sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Onemain Holdings Inc ( OMF ): OMF stock is up 3.52% today.

Silver Stand Res ( SSRI ): SSRI stock is up 2.47% today.

Virnetx Holding Corp ( VHC ): VHC stock is down 2.17% today.

Bank of The Ozarks ( OZRK ): OZRK stock is up 2.15% today.

Wisdomtree Invstmnts ( WETF ): WETF stock is up 1.66% today.

Royal Gold Inc ( RGLD ): RGLD stock is up 1.19% today.

Patriot National Inc ( PN ): PN stock is up 1.92% today.

New Mountain Finance Corporati ( NMFC ): NMFC stock is up 1% today.

Hope Bancorp Inc ( HOPE ): HOPE stock is up 0.81% today.

Walter Investment Management Corp ( WAC ): WAC stock is up 1.6% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

China Cord Blood Corporation ( CO ): CO stock is down 10.88% today.

Codorus Valley Bncp ( CVLY ): CVLY stock is down 5.71% today.

The Joint Corp Cmn ( JYNT ): JYNT stock is down 5.26% today.

Wins Fin Hldgs Ord ( WINS ): WINS stock is down 3.21% today.

Bankwell Financial ( BWFG ): BWFG stock is down 2.27% today.

Security Natl Finl ( SNFCA ): SNFCA stock is down 2.82% today.

Deutsche Bank Ag ( DB ): DB stock is down 2.2% today.

Atlantic Amer Cp ( AAME ): AAME stock is down 2.01% today.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable In ( HASI ): HASI stock is up 0.26% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.