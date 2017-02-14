Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 7s May Use Aluminum Casing

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 changes. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone Casing: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 will use different casings, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company plans to continue using aluminum casings on its iPhone 7s. However it claims the iPhone 8 will use a glass casing with a stainless steel frame. This isn’t the first time that this rumor has popped up. The current iteration of it comes from unnamed sources in AAPL’s supply chain.

Fingerprint Sensor: Apple has filed a patent for a new way to read fingerprints, AppleInsider notes. This new patent is for a way to scan a person’s fingerprints without using a dedicated scanner. It includes using micro-LED technology that could sense the fingerprints. This technology is already available in most smartphones, which could make it easy to integrate into AAPL’s devices. It is possible that this method will make its way into the iPhone 8, which rumors claim will have a full display on the front without a dedicated Home button.

Apple Music: Eddy Cue, AAPL’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, says that the company’s music streaming service is still growing, reports 9to5Mac. According to Cue, Music is now “well past” having 20 million subscribers. The service reached 20 million subscribers in December 2016. While Cue doesn’t give exact numbers, it appears that the music streaming service is doing well.