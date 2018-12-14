14 Days of Fortnite is the name of a new challenge that the game’s parent company Epic Games has rolled out in order to encourage players to put more hours into the game during the busy holiday season.

Source: Shutterstock

The holiday challenge is on its second day of the two weeks it will comprise of, requiring players to complete a different challenge every day. Each completion will garner the players a reward, with the first day taking place yesterday, asking people to join or create a Creative server.

The relatively easy task of the first day was followed up by today’s more work-intensive challenge, asking players to find all the giant candy canes that have been dropped throughout the game’s map. Once they complete the challenge, the player will get a special reward.

It is unclear what the rest of 14 Days of Fortnite will comprise of, but chances are the video game’s parent company will ramp up the difficulty level of the challenges over the coming days. However, if you’d like to learn more about the events that you can access on the game during the rest of the two-week challenge, you can find them here.

“You can find a free Upgrade Llama pinata in the store each day, and make sure you check in for a free Smorgasbord Llama for a few days around December 25,” Epic Games added in its most recent blog entry.