An accidental Instagram update (NASDAQ: FB ) sent social media up in arms as many users of the Facebook-owned company had to scroll through photos horizontally.

One of the best elements of the social media site is the fact that you scroll vertically through it, much like the way a word document and much of the internet and social operates. However, the site mimicked the idea of an online gallery with the update, which required users to scroll from side to side to see visual content from their favorite accounts.

Thankfully, the accidental Instagram update was reversed very quickly–in less than five minutes. However, the internet can be an unforgiving place, leading a lot of users of the social media site to capture images and videos of the horizontal debacle.

While many expressed their rage over the update, many found the move to be humorous, soon converting it into a meme, as one does. It is unclear why exactly Instagram thought it would be a good idea to change a business model that has worked so well for it.

After all, the Snapchat redesign from earlier this year was a debacle, prompting the company to go through great lengths to ameliorate it by reverting to its old design. It appears Instagram did learn something from that debacle as at least the social media site’s moment of infamy only lasted a couple of minutes, maybe seconds.

FB stock is up about 0.1% on Friday.