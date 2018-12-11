Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Pay Officially Launches in Germany

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Pay coming to Germany. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Germany: Apple Pay is now available for use in Germany, reports 9to5Mac. The launch has the mobile payment service working with multiple different banks in the country. There are also already several stores in Germany that are accepting Pay. Bringing Pay to Germany has been in the works for some time now. This launch brings an end to plans announced by AAPL CEO Tim Cook back in July.

ECG Canada: It looks like it will be quite a while before Apple Watch gets ECG support in Canada, AppleInsider notes. A recent statement from Health Canada, a government agency, says that it has yet to receive an application for the feature. This means that the tech company has not been going through the process to bring the feature to devices in Canada. Getting approval for such features can take time, which means it may be a bit before Canadians can use the feature.

Infinity Blade: The Infinity Blade games are no longer available for purchase on the App Store, reports MacRumors. The games were pulled down by developer Epic Games. The company says that it is more difficult to support the games at a level that it finds acceptable. Due to this, it is taking all of the games down. Those that own the games can still download them even after the removal. Infinity Blade may not sound familiar to some, but it was one of the first examples of smartphone gaming done right.

