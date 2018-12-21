A Caribou Coffee data breach has reportedly taken place, potentially revealing the personal information of customers in more than 200 stores in 10 states.

Here’s what you should know about the breach:

Caribou Coffee and Bruegger’s Bagels parent company JAB Holding Company said that the data breach took place sometime between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3.

said that the data breach took place sometime between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3. The Minnesota-based company also said that hackers garnered access to customer information at 265 of its locations.

Plus, credit card information and customer names may have been taken by the cybercriminals.

The Caribou Coffee data breach affected roughly 200 stores in Minnesota. Nine other states were affected by it, including Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The company added that the breach has been contained but it still suggests that the company’s customers should monitor their credit card statements and credit reports in case of any irregularities.

The company also wrote that any payments made through Caribou Coffee Perks accounts were not affected. This also applies to other loyalty accounts.

Plus, none of the orders that were placed online with associated bagel shops were affected by the Caribou Coffee data breach.

The company was founded by John Puckett in Edina, Minnesota back in 1992 and it has grown to at least 603 locations around the world since then. However, about a third of its stores are still located in its home state.