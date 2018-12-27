The Fortnite 14 Days of Christmas event is still in full swing and the latest challenge requires gamers to bust a move in front of Christmas Trees.

Source: Shutterstock

The two-week challenge is currently on day nine, which marks yet another day of new challenges, free rewards and unique, limited-time modes. The Thursday, Dec. 27 challenge is all about getting players to dance in front of a number of Holiday Trees that are located across various parts of the game’s map.

Going to these Holiday Trees, which are also known as Christmas Trees, bring with them a slew of benefits that can bulk up your game in the long run. Many of these trees are surrounded by either loot or treasure chests that will add more resources to what you already have.

All in all, there are 13 Holiday Trees you can find throughout your Thursday journey. Here’s where each of them is located, according to Forbes:

On the map Paradise Palms, you can find one on the deck of its main skyscraper.

Fatal Fields has one too between two barns, north of the silos.

Go to the southeastern corner of town at Happy Hamlet to find another one.

The bow of the viking longboat on Viking Village has one as well.

Right outside Dusty Diner, you can find a Holiday Tree.

The main entrance of Lucky Landing has one too.

Outside of Lonely Lodge’s main lodge, there’s a Tree.

Frosty Flights has a place to dance between the two hangars.

The northwestern corner of Pleasant Park sports one as well.

The basketball court at Tilted Towers has a Christmas Tree.

Retail Row’s parking lot by the shops bought a Tree too.

The sunken building at the center of the ice lake at Greasy Grove has one too.

Lazy Links near the tennis court is the last one.

Plus, you can also dance in front of the tree in the lobby.