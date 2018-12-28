A new iPhone design was leaked and it looks like the tech giant behind the smartphone is redesigning the device, which will now have a feature that is similar to that of Samsung devices. That and other stories highlight this week’s Friday Apple rumors (NASDAQ: AAPL ) as we head into the new year.

Source: Apple

iPhone Redesign: A new iPhone is coming to the fold, according to a leak from Ice Universe. The Samsung expert notes that the new Apple product will feature the same punch hole design that Samsung devices have, which gives users more screen space. Nevertheless, some may not like the feature because it creates an imbalance in the symmetrical design that iPhones are known for.

Hebrew Version of Siri Lawsuit: Apple is facing a lawsuit from Israeli radio personality and voice actor Galit Gura-Eini as she claims the company did not ask for her permission to use her voice for the Hebrew version of Siri. She is asking for roughly $66,000 in damages as the Hebrew version of Siri sometimes says some things that she might not say. Gura-Eini found out about her voice becoming the Hebrew version of Siri in 2016. She asked the company to remove her voice but they turned her down.

Sony 3D Camera-Sensor Technology: The tech giant is reportedly interested in the 3D camera sensors that Sony has in its hardware. The accurate time of flight technology may be crisper than the structured light model that the iPhone and iPad have in their TrueDepth camera system.

