There is plenty to be excited about as Christmas Eve gets closer to coming around as we head closer to the end of the calendar year.

Source: Shutterstock

The holiday evening is one designed to spend with family members and loved ones, enjoying a feast and spreading the festive cheer with each other in the form of sending your love and appreciation for each other.

In honor of the night that takes place before the biggest Christian holiday of the year, we have compiled seven merry Christmas Eve images to post on social media for you to share with your friends and family. Encourage them to do the same as we put forth blessings, peace, love and joy to each other and anyone else who may need it during this time.

Merry Christmas Eve Images

Merry Christmas Eve Images

Merry Christmas Eve Images

Merry Christmas Eve Images

Merry Christmas Eve Images

Merry Christmas Eve Images

Merry Christmas Eve Images