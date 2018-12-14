Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > 6 Happy Kwanzaa Images to Post on Social Media

6 Happy Kwanzaa Images to Post on Social Media

The festivities will begin on Dec. 26 and end on Jan. 1

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2PDDIlA

What are some of your favorite happy Kwanzaa images to celebrate African heritage in the U.S. and abroad?

Happy Kwanzaa images
Source: NPS

The multi-day holiday event will begin on December 26 and run through January 1, with the lighting of seven candles representing the seven principles of Kwanzaa. These include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperate economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

The festivities are marked by gift-giving, as well as a feast at the end of it. Kwanzaa has been around since 1966 when it was created by secular humanist Maulana Karenga and the holiday has gained steam over the years, becoming an important part of African-American culture.

In honor of the holiday, we have compiled six images to honor it that you can share on social media sites to your friends and family.


Compare Brokers

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa images
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa images
Source: Grissom

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Kwanzaa
Source: Wikipedia

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa
Source: Flickr

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Kwanzaa
Source: Wikipedia

[/ipm_caption

 


Compare Brokers

Happy Kwanzaa Images

[ipm_caption id="1299393" align="right" width="300"]Kwanzaa images

Source: Flickr

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/12/happy-kwanzaa-images/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC