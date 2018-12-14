What are some of your favorite happy Kwanzaa images to celebrate African heritage in the U.S. and abroad?

The multi-day holiday event will begin on December 26 and run through January 1, with the lighting of seven candles representing the seven principles of Kwanzaa. These include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperate economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

The festivities are marked by gift-giving, as well as a feast at the end of it. Kwanzaa has been around since 1966 when it was created by secular humanist Maulana Karenga and the holiday has gained steam over the years, becoming an important part of African-American culture.

In honor of the holiday, we have compiled six images to honor it that you can share on social media sites to your friends and family.

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa Images

Happy Kwanzaa Images