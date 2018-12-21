Hershey Kisses are missing their tips.

Yes, you read that right. There’s a whole batch of the popular chocolates from the Pennsylvania-based company that are missing their iconic tips, which is an integral part of their design. Are they even Hershey Kisses without the tip completing their triangular form?

Bakers and chocolate lovers from all around the U.S. have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the lack of tips on their favorite Hershey offerings.

“After hearing on the radio that there’s a problem with Hershey’s Kisses missing their tips, I opened one to discover THIS! What’s going on here??? I fear this may be just the tip of the iceberg,” tweeted @projomike.

“ @ Hersheys Not that it stops me from eating them, but all of my Hershey Kisses and Hugs are missing their tips,” added @matthewushijima.

Meanwhile, @JamieNLowary is calling it “The kiss catastrophe of 2018! Hershey’s Kisses are suffering from widespread broken tips, and people are furious https://buff.ly/2Crs75H .”

Having a flat top does not work with the design of the wrapping either as the whole point is to grab the label from the top and peel the wrapping open–without the tip, the whole Kisses experience falls flat.

Hershey has yet to respond to the matter, which could be a quality control issue or a radical redesign of the product–but probably the former.