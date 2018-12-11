Jimmy Dean Sausage Recall: 29,000 Pounds May Contain Metal

A Jimmy Dean sausage recall is affecting more than 29,000 pounds of the meat.

The reason behind the Jimmy Dean sausage recall is that the food may contain some metal in it. This issue was revealed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Monday.

In the report to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, an establishment said it had five customer complaints of metal in their food. This food was the ready-to-eat sausage links from the Jimmy Dean brand.

The following product is included in the Jimmy Dean sausage recall.

“23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products in the Jimmy Dean sausage recall were first sent to a location in Tennessee before being sent out to other retail locations. It is also worth noting that the products have an establishment number of “EST. 19085”.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also points out that there have yet to be reports of an adverse effects in connection to the Jimmy Dean sausage recall. However, customers owning these products are still urged not to eat them. Instead, they should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

