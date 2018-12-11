The Krispy Kreme $1 dozen deal is coming in under a day as the company announced that it will offer customers plenty of donuts at a bargain.

The food maker said that as long as customers show up to a location near them on Wednesday, December 12, they can buy a dozen donuts for $1 apiece. The deal will be available all day long for consumers in an offer that will be available throughout most of the country (in select locations).

There is a caveat though as Krispy Kreme is only giving this deal out to customers who also buy another dozen of donuts, which sell for between $8 and $12, depending on the flavor. The company also said that there is a limit of two redemptions per customers and the deal is not valid with any other offers.

There are other rewards that you can find online through the company’s website, including the opportunity to get a free donut when you sign up to its rewards program. Krispy Kreme has also been adding some more holiday cheer to its menu in the form of a caffeinated drink with chocolate and peppermint, fitting for those with a sweet tooth.

The donut chain has been in existence for more than 80 years since being founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina by Vernon Rudolph.