Today marks the last Monday Apple rumors (NASDAQ: AAPL ) of 2018, a year that raised concerns regarding the company’s iPhone sales, which some believe to be on the decline. While we have no conclusive evidence on this theory, the tech giant is raising the ante once again in the coming years with a revolutionary, new iPhone and a modular Mac Pro.

Source: Apple

Modular Mac Pro: The new Mac Pro will be the first update on the laptop’s design since 2013 in the form of a modular version of the device that offers regular upgrades that are geared towards helping the company’s pro user base. The device will reportedly be capable of accommodating virtual reality and high-end cinematic production. The upcoming Mac Pro will have the company’s pro display, coming in at 27 inches or more with a 5K resolution.

Austria Tax Increase: Austria Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the European Union nation will roll out a new national tax that will affect the largest tech companies around the world. More details will come in January but expect the tax increase to begin in 2020.

More Details on New iPhone: We’ve already covered the leak of the new iPhone, which will be completely redesigned in 2020. The device will reportedly feature a Sony functionality in the form of long distance 3D cameras integrated into the new smartphones, according to Bloomberg. The end result may be an improvement to gaming, security and photography for device owners.

AAPL stock is up 1% on Monday.