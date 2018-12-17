Netflix Email Scam: Beware This Notice About Updating Payment Details

Police are warning subscribers about a Netflix email scam that is going on.

Source: Shutterstock

The email scam involving Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) asks subscribers to the streaming service to update their payment information. This email is not from the company and is instead designed to steal user’s payment information.

Some things worth noting about the email is that it is even being sent out to people that don’t have a subscription to Netflix. The Netflix email scam also doesn’t address the person by their name, but rather just as “Dear.” The police say this is an immediate red flag that the email is a scam.

Another quick way to avoid the Netflix email scam, as well as other email scams, is to check the origin of the email. The email address won’t be in direct connection to Netflix. Links inside the email will also likely lead to fake websites and shouldn’t be clicked on, reports WNEP.

The follow bullet points are Netflix’s own guidelines on how to avoid email scams.

“Never enter your login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message. If you’re unsure if you’re visiting our legitimate Netflix website, type www.netflix.com directly into your web browser.

Never click on any links or open any attachments in an email or text message you received unexpectedly, regardless of the source.

If you suspect an email or text message is not from Netflix, do not reply to it. Follow the steps below to forward it to us.”

