Do you know of any sayings that are especially important to you at an auspicious time such as the New Year, which is marked by new beginnings, hopes and dreams for all of us? If the answer is no, then we’ve got you covered with these words that hold a special meaning inside the hearts of many as they invite us to move forward with courage and passion.

Browse through the next few slides to check out the quotes and images of quotes we have compiled as we get ready to say hello to 2019 and goodbye to 2018.

And next year’s words await another voice.” -T.S. Eliot “Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.” -Brad Paisley

“Each year’s regret are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” -Oprah Winfrey

“As long as I am breathing, in my eyes, I am just beginning.” -Criss Jami

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” -William E. Vaughan

“New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way.” -Auliq Ice

“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Believe in yourself. And believe that there is a loving Source – a Sower of Dreams – just waiting to be asked to help you make your dreams come true.” -Sarah Ban Breathnach

to the jeweled vision of a life started anew.” -Aberjhani “Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” -Hellen Keller

“Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress.” -Charles Kettering

“If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.” -Cyril Cusack

“The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul and a new nose; new feet, a new backbone, new ears, and new eyes. Unless a particular man made New Year resolutions, he would make no resolutions. Unless a man starts afresh about things, he will certainly do nothing effective.” -G.K. Chesterton

“We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives…not looking for flaws, but for potential.” -Ellen Goodman

“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on.” -Hal Borland

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

