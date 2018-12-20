Coming up with a list of the worst Christmas candies in the world is not that challenging due to the fact that sweets geared for the holiday season are not as popular as all the regular offerings you can find on Halloween.

Nevertheless, Christmas candy has been growing in popularity over the years, with the industry expected to bring in about $2 billion in sales this year. But today, we are focusing on the holiday sweet options that make us revolt in CandyStore.com’s ranking of the 10 worst Christmas candies for 2018.

The site conducted a survey of 13,000 people to see which December treats resonated the least with people. In some cases, those who were surveyed did not mince words when discussing their displeasure with some of these candies, with CandyStore.com noting that “it’s like they have been waiting for an outlet for their bad candy juju to flow.”

Without further ado, here are the 10 worst Christmas candies that you can expect to not see in your household this year (unless you like them, which is also completely acceptable):

Christmas Nougat Candy Reindeer Corn Peeps Peppermint Bark Cherry Cordials Lifesavers Storybooks White Peppermint M&M’s Non-Peppermint Candy Canes Ribbon Candy Old-Fashioned Hard Candy Mix

Are there any Christmas candies you believe should’ve made the list or does this seem about right?

Happy holidays!