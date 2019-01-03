Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case Icon Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a smart battery case coming for the iPhone XS. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Battery Case: It looks like Apple is planning to release a smart battery case for the iPhone XS, reports MacRumors. An icon for the battery case was seen after one person cut down an iPhone 7 battery case for their iPhone XS. When the battery case is attached, an icon similar to the iPhone XS in design shows up for it. This was seen on a device that is running iOS 12.1.2. This adds to other rumors saying just such a battery case is in the works.

iOS 13: It looks like Apple is currently testing out iOS 13 internally, BGR notes. This information comes from websites that have seen devices running iOS 13 visiting their pages. Cases of this can bee seen as far back as August, but more have shown up in the recent months. It will still be months before any official details about iOS 13 come out, but this opens the door for leaks.

SmartGloves: Apple is toying around with the idea of smartgloves, reports AppleInsider. This can be seen in a recent patent from the tech company. The patent describes a glove-like device that users could wear to better interact with their other smart devices. This includes adding in haptic feedback to give the wearer better responses to their actions with the devices. These gloves could also potentially see use with VR and AR.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.