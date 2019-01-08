Tuesday Apple Rumors: Previously Unseen iPad Mini Appears in Images

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is pictures of an unseen iPad Mini. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPad Mini: Images online show off what appears to be a never-before-seen iPad Mini, reports MacRumors. The iPad Mini that shows up in the images has a different antenna band on the back than what other models have. It’s unknown if this is simply a model that never made it to the public, or if it is an upcoming model. The upcoming one seems possible as rumors have been claiming a new version of the iPad Mini may becoming out soon.

iPhone Scam: There’s a new iPhone phishing scam for customers to keep an ear out for, BGR notes. This new scam has scammers calling owners of iPhone devices via a spoofed number. However, they aren’t just spoofing any number. The scammers are using actual Apple phone numbers for the scam. When users pick up the call, they are told there is a problem with their device and that they must call another number for assistance from AAPL.

iPhone Sales: A recent report claims that Apple’s iPhone sales were down in November, reports AppleInsider. According to this report, iPhone sales for November may have been down by 20% from the same period of the year prior. The report also says that the iPhone XR was the most popular model during the month, but that its sales still didn’t match iPhone X sales from the previous year. The report comes from Counterpoint.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.