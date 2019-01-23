Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL ) stock is skyrocketing early on Wednesday as the company announced that it will be showcasing three new educational offerings to help teachers and students out moving forward.

Source: Shutterstock

The Lawrenceville, Ga.-based company — also known as Boxlight Mimio — announced that it will be sharing the details for three new products at the Bett 2019 event, geared towards helping out the global education market. The event will take place over four days starting on January 23 and lasting through January 26 at the ExCel in London.

“Boxlight Mimio has been built around meeting the real needs of teachers and students and this year is no different,” said Mark Elliott, Boxlight’s CEO. “We are excited to showcase our latest solutions – giving Bett attendees the very first chance to test-drive our new products — that not only work with schools’ current infrastructure and existing edtech solutions, but fits their budget needs, too.”

Here are the products in question:

The Boxlight NDMS (Network Device Management System) provides IT network administrators with centralized control of Boxlight and Mimio interactive displays. They can schedule and manage events and activities from one place.

The company will improve the MimioStudio 12 with embedded live web pages and Google G-Suite for Education integration. The solution also has an updated contemporary look with an improved end-user experience.

The third offering is MimioInteract, consisting of collaborative activities for the Boxlight ProColor 490 Touch Table. The service’s activities engage and build essential skills with students, paving the way for labeling, matching, sequencing, sorting and timelines.

BOXL stock is soaring about 34.6% following the news on Wednesday.