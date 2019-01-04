A Bunchems warning was issued by an Arkansas mother after the popular toy balls were tangled in her daughter’s hair, which has never been cut since birth.

Jasmine Nikunen said that her five-year-old daughter was playing with her three-year-old cousin, who poured a bucket of the Bunchems toy balls over her daughter’s hair. What followed was a nightmare for the family as more than 50 of the balls were tangled in her hair and the family found it nearly impossible to remove the balls from her hair.

Two days after the incident, the family was still trying to get the Bunchems balls out of her hair, going on a neighborhood Facebook page on Dec. 30 to ask for help. The toy balls are designed to stick together as they are supposed to “bunch and build” into a variety of shapes.

The family said that they were unable to save Scarlett’s hair without having to cut them, although the process of removing the Bunchems required three women who were working with 12 containers of oil over the course of 12 hours.

You can get a Bunch ‘n Build Activity Kit that includes 400 Bunchems and offers “creative play,” allowing kids to create a number of shapes and animals without the need for any heat glue or “mess.”

“Definitely watch your kids if you do have them,” Nikunen told local news station KTHV-TV. “Keep them away from the hair.”