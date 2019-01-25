Burns Night 2019: 4 Supper and Speech Ideas

Burns Night 2019 takes place tonight and InvestorPlace is here to help.

First a quick rundown on what exactly Burn Night is. For those that don’t know, Burns Night takes place every year and it celebrates the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns. This has Scots coming together to share a meal, some poetry and speeches.

That last tradition is a main focus of the holiday. The speeches at Burns Night celebrations are called the “Immortal Memory.” This has people giving speeches and toasts that highlight the life of Robert Burns.

Here are some Burns Night 2019 ideas to keep in mind.

Speeches — Any speeches on Burns Night should focus strongly on the poet. As such, it might be a good idea to look more into the history of the poet and his life.

— Any speeches on Burns Night should focus strongly on the poet. As such, it might be a good idea to look more into the history of the poet and his life. Supper — There’s really only one item that needs to be available during supper on Burns Night: haggis. This is the traditional food for the celebration and one of Burn’s favorite during his life.

— There’s really only one item that needs to be available during supper on Burns Night: haggis. This is the traditional food for the celebration and one of Burn’s favorite during his life. Drinks — It wouldn’t be a proper celebration without the right drinks. The traditional drink to partake of during Burns Night is whiskey.

— It wouldn’t be a proper celebration without the right drinks. The traditional drink to partake of during Burns Night is whiskey. Poetry — This one only makes sense. Robert Burns was a poet, and that means its a tradition to recite his poetry during Burns Night celebrations.

You can follow this link to learn more about Robert Burns and Burns Night celebrations. We also have a collection of Burns Night 2019 images to share online here.

